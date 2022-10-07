Spirit's Picks: If No. 9 Ole Miss is the team we think it is, no letdown is coming at Vanderbilt

A: Mr. Ole Miss means everything to me. Ole Miss has been at my core for all of my life, and getting to live out my four years here truly is a lifelong culmination of a love for a university that means so much to our state, our town and to so many just like myself. Earning the title of Mr. Ole Miss will be something I hold onto for all of my days. It is my hope and goal to continue to live out all of the values that the university upholds and to continue to be a servant leader for this university in all of my actions.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO