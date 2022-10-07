Jahmyr Gibbs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are rolling into Week 7 with an unblemished 6-0 record, but that hasn’t come without its difficulties. Coming off a career-high 206-yard rushing performance last week against Arkansas, the Georgia Tech transfer stepped up in a huge way with 154 rushing yards on 21 carries Saturday. That performance wasn’t without its struggles, either, as Gibbs went into the medical tent during the second half after favoring his shoulder.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO