Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Alabama CB says Jimbo Fisher tipped off Texas A&M’s final play
Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night, and the finish was too close for comfort. The Aggies effectively had a 2-point attempt to win the game, as they had the ball at the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds left. Haynes King threw an incompletion intended for Evan Stewart that sailed out of bounds, allowing the Crimson Tide to win the game.
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
Nick Saban addresses Jahmyr Gibbs injury, what he means to the Alabama offense
Jahmyr Gibbs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are rolling into Week 7 with an unblemished 6-0 record, but that hasn’t come without its difficulties. Coming off a career-high 206-yard rushing performance last week against Arkansas, the Georgia Tech transfer stepped up in a huge way with 154 rushing yards on 21 carries Saturday. That performance wasn’t without its struggles, either, as Gibbs went into the medical tent during the second half after favoring his shoulder.
Jimbo Fisher waited so long for his pregame handshake with Nick Saban
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had a public conflict play out through the summer, and their teams had a chance on Saturday to settle things on the field. But before the game, things remained awkward between the men. CBS showed a video of the two coaches hanging out near midfield...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender
Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh provides update after Mike Hart collapse
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a medical emergency on the team's sideline during Saturday's win at Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sideline and required immediate attention, ultimately being placed on a cart and taken to a local hospital. During the game, Fox reporter Jenny Taft ...
BREAKING: Mike Hart Issues Statement On Health
After a scary situation in Bloomington over the weekend, running backs coach Mike Hart released a statement on Monday updating his health status.
Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson
The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
College Football Rankings Week 7: Tennessee Volunteers soar, Utah and Kansas tumble after Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and Saturday’s slate delivered plenty of impressive performances across
Nick Saban assesses the performance of Jalen Milroe vs. Texas A&M
Jalen Milroe‘s first start as Alabama quarterback ended with a victory – it wasn’t pretty, but it was a victory. Through a game and a half of being the Crimson Tide’s primary signal caller, it’s clear that Milroe’s ability on the ground far surpasses his vertical passing game. Milroe has passed for 176 yards since Bryce Young went down with his shoulder injury, and has rushed for 174 more and five total touchdowns.
Mike Hart update reveals that a seizure led to on-field collapse
Hearts dropped around the college football world when news broke regarding Mike Hart — former Michigan running back turned Wolverines running backs coach — collapsed on the sidelines during Saturday’s game. Afterwards, Hart was carted off the field, jarring both teams and fans alike. As the college...
Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
Everything Mark Stoops Said After Kentucky's 24-14 Loss at South Carolina
Here's everything UK head coach Mark Stoops said after Kentucky's 24-14 loss at the hands of South Carolina on Saturday night: Opening Statement: Okay. It wasn’t a good effort. You know, top to bottom. Didn’t start good. I don’t feel like we did a great job putting a first-time starter in a ...
Arkansas loses four-star commitment
Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
Maryland Sends Blunt Message To Big Ten Officials Following Close Loss To Purdue
Big Ten officials are once again making a bad name for themselves this Saturday afternoon. It appears that officials missed an offsides call on Purdue that eventually cost Maryland the game today. The Terrapins aren't being quiet about it, either. They sent a message to the Big Ten officiating crew...
Oklahoma State player smartly exploits NCAA fair catch rule to ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
Latest Coaches Poll released after Week 6
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) remains ranked No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 31-3 win at Boston (...)
