College Station, TX

On3.com

Nick Saban addresses Jahmyr Gibbs injury, what he means to the Alabama offense

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are rolling into Week 7 with an unblemished 6-0 record, but that hasn’t come without its difficulties. Coming off a career-high 206-yard rushing performance last week against Arkansas, the Georgia Tech transfer stepped up in a huge way with 154 rushing yards on 21 carries Saturday. That performance wasn’t without its struggles, either, as Gibbs went into the medical tent during the second half after favoring his shoulder.
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender

Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
The Spun

Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson

The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
On3.com

Nick Saban assesses the performance of Jalen Milroe vs. Texas A&M

Jalen Milroe‘s first start as Alabama quarterback ended with a victory – it wasn’t pretty, but it was a victory. Through a game and a half of being the Crimson Tide’s primary signal caller, it’s clear that Milroe’s ability on the ground far surpasses his vertical passing game. Milroe has passed for 176 yards since Bryce Young went down with his shoulder injury, and has rushed for 174 more and five total touchdowns.
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game. Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee,...
247Sports

Arkansas loses four-star commitment

Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
