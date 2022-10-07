ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly addresses how LSU feels about the return of Garrett Dellinger

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWJCK_0iPy8tv000
Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

One of the key figures on the LSU offensive line, Garrett Dellinger, missed the game against Auburn with an injury. He had to have surgery on his hand. Now, he’ll return for the Tigers’ game against Tennessee. Head coach Brian Kelly addressed how he and LSU feel about his return.

Brian Kelly made his comments during a press conference. He was asked how Dellinger has looked during the week and if he’ll have to wear any special protection on his hand.

“Yeah, he’s got to wear a cast on this surgically repaired fracture, but, surprisingly, he’s done quite well,” Brian Kelly said.

“I thought there would be some–first of all, there’s no uneasiness from him. He’s attacked it. He’s done very, very well. I mean, we’ve got the ability to do 3D cast renderings of the hand and make it so comfortable for him. And I think that’s really helped him, to find the right cast and the right fit,” Brian Kelly explained.

“So, he’s done quite well this week. We feel comfortable with him in there.”

Garrett Dellinger was named an offensive captain for LSU ahead of the team’s game against Mississippi State. Dellinger is a former four-star recruit from the Class of 2021.

Brian Kelly praised Garrett Dellinger’s versatility

Early in the season, Brian Kelly tried to move Garrett Dellinger to center, before moving him back to guard. He did so because of the versatility that Dellinger offers LSU.

“I think first and foremost just his ability to move, he’s got good lateral to move, size. Today you’re getting so much shade on the center, the days of playing a small center are starting to dwindle. You’re getting such big guys on the nose now, especially in third down situations, so he matched the criteria of somebody that can move and he’s 313 pounds.” Brian Kelly said.

“I think the next criteria was his football smarts, he could handle calling out the fronts and picking up the things necessary. I think the best way to look at it is in most sports strength down the middle, the quarterback, the center, the centerfielder, the shortstop, whatever sport you want to play you want your smart athletic guys there, and he’s smart and athletic for his position.”

