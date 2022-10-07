Georgia football injury report for Auburn

Photo by Tony Walsh

Just one more sleep until the 127th playing of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn. The Bulldog faithful will be treated to their first look at an SEC team inside Sanford Stadium this year.

Georgia is currently a four-score favorite over the Tigers, who are 3-2 on the season. The Bulldogs are trying to get back on track to an extent after a couple of unimpressive wins. They’ll have to overcome some injuries to do so and below DawgsHQ provides a full report as we know it.

OUT…

RB Andrew Paul (knee): The late addition to Georgia’s 2022 class was pushing for a spot in the rotation before suffering a torn ACL in the second and final preseason scrimmage. Paul had surgery to repair that injury and will miss the entire 2022 season.

ILB C.J. Washington (neck): We don’t know when Washington might make a return to the football field. The true freshman suffered a neck injury during spring practice and while we’re told that he’s doing well, he hasn’t been able to practice since.

DL Jalen Carter (ankle): UGA’s most gifted defender has been banged up since the first game of the season. First it was an ankle injury that limited him against each of the last four Georgia opponents. He won’t play in this one after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee against Missouri. Carter will probably be out until after the Georgia bye week on October 22.

DOUBTFUL…

OL Jacob Hood (lower body): The mammoth offensive lineman has been banged up to some extent since spring drills and maybe before that. He missed Georgia spring practice with a foot injury and had a tough time staying healthy in the preseason. Hood hasn’t been available for a game yet this season.

Questionable…

WR AD Mitchell (ankle): The sophomore wideout was injured on UGA’s first play from scrimmage against Samford. He missed the rest of that game and hasn’t been able to play since. He did, however, travel with Georgia to Missouri last week, indicating that he could have played if he the Bulldogs really needed it. We think there’s a very real chance that he’ll get back in action this week but it’s not a given.

ILB Smael Mondon (ankle): Smart told reporters earlier this week that Mondon struggled through the first two days of practice. He finished the Missouri game after the ankle injury but Smart pointed to adrenaline as the main cause of that. We will be very surprised if Mondon isn’t at least limited against the Tigers.

OLB Chaz Chambliss (hamstring): The reserve outside linebacker didn’t travel to Missouri because of the soft-tissue injury. Smart says that it isn’t as major as the one that kept Nyland Green out for three games. Georgia would love to have Chambliss on special teams for this one but that’s very much up in the air.

Probable…

ILB Trezmen Marshall (knee): It wasn’t known that Marshall was dealing with an injury until after the Missouri game when Smart said he was filling in for Mondon on one leg. This seems like more of a case where Marshall will be limited rather than out. If that’s the case and Mondon is limited or can’t go, Georgia will have to turn to some more inexperienced guys at inside linebacker.

WR Arian Smith (ankle): The speedy pass catcher returned to the field last week at Missouri and had one catch for seven yards. He’ll be available for this one but Georgia will probably limit his snap count. It’s highly unlikely that he’s ready for 30-40 snaps after missing so much time.