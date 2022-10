Victor Wembanyama is the evolution of basketball personified. But evolution requires a catalyst. Sure Wembanyama’s genes play a significant part, but decades earlier he could have been Frédéric Weis. Weis was the first French center whose name was seared into the memories of American basketball fans. But for all the wrong reasons. Vince Carter’s leapfrog dunk at the Sydney Olympics over the 7-foot-2 1999 first-round pick of the Knicks (15th overall) echoed around the world, but especially in his native France. Weis’ name became synonymous with posterization and French hoopers have been saddled with the soft label ever since.

