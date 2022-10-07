ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN updates Top 25 Power Rankings ahead of Week 6 of college football

By Alex Weber
Week 5 five is in the rear-view mirror and Week 6 is in the windshield. The College Football season keeps barreling forward, yet the same group of five or six teams just keeps winning and avoiding that first defeat. So, in this week’s rendition of ESPN’s power rankings of the top 25 teams, there was little movement up top, but plenty of drama further down.

Check out the 25 best teams across the CFB landscape according to the ESPN staff.

ESPN Week 6 Power Rankings

Recap

As mentioned, an identical top six teams in these power rankings as last week and in virtually every other rankings system you’ll see. Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Clemson are the consensus top tier right now — all undefeated of course. Then, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Penn State round out the top-10 to make it a completely unblemished list of power five powers ahead of the 11th spot. A rare occurrence this far into the season.

Further down the rankings, Kansas, TCU, UCLA and Syracuse are all also undefeated and ranked, making it a total of 14 undefeated power five teams after five weeks. That feels like an extremely high number for five weeks into the year.

Elsewhere, Oregon and Kentucky are the most-respected one-loss teams, with each having lost to an SEC team in that top-10. Oregon in far more embarrassing fashion than Kentucky, but that’s to expected when the Ducks faced the defending champs to open the year. But since that debacle, they’ve really found a groove.

Only three ranked matchups to look forward to this weekend, and some of those undefeated’s may go down. But as for the top teams, just not a lot of challenging games for them this weekend. Could be a repeat next week.

