BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales take over Radio 1 Newsbeat
The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken over BBC Newsbeat to present a mental health special. The royals have become reporters, visiting Radio 1's Live Lounge to hear the experiences of four guests. They spoke about the importance of opening up and building a "toolbox" to help you deal...
BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
Copenhagen v Manchester City: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Pep Guardiola’s side reach the knockout stages with two games to spare? Join Barry Glendenning
BBC
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes
The trip to Hawaii - approximately 7,000 miles away from home - would be the first time for both of them, as well as their last adventure together.
BBC
Rise of the Nazis - The Downfall: Episode 1
Germany is losing the war, but Hitler refuses surrender. Instead, he pursues a policy of total war, which plays out as a psychological drama within his inner circle.
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'
In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
BBC
The natural resource hidden in Bolivia's salt flats
The Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat. It stretches over 4,000 sq miles (10,400 sq km), and in the dry season can be seen from the Moon. It has traditionally been mined by locals for blocks of salt, but could soon be at the centre for one of the most important elements for electric car batteries.
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill funerals take place
The funerals have taken place of two victims of the explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal, that killed 10 people. Masses were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill. Mourners at Ms Gallagher's funeral were told she will be remembered for the...
BBC
Chippenham man joins second aid mission to Ukraine
A volunteer from the UK has said it is "very hard" to leave Ukraine after seeing the impact of the conflict. Ryan Williams, 32, from Chippenham, is on his second trip working with a charity that delivers aid to people near the frontline. The aerospace worker said he found life...
BBC
Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet
A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield. The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas. The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a...
BBC
Billionaire John Caudwell turns off heat to support Ukraine
Billionaire John Caudwell has switched off the heat in his mansion to show solidarity with Ukraine. The mobile phone entrepreneur, who lives at Broughton Hall, Eccleshall, said he is only heating his bedroom, and has put an extra duvet on his bed. "I've switched everything off or down," he said.
BBC
Cotswold plane crash was flying lesson gone wrong
A flying lesson went horribly wrong when a plane overshot the runway and crashed into a hedge, the BBC can reveal. It happened at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire on 4 August, with the plane coming to a rest after crossing a nearby road. Two people - the pilot and instructor...
