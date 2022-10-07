Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
Want to Buy This Auburn, Maine, Roller Skating Rink, the Legendary Rollodrome?
This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?
Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
WMTW
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
wgan.com
Gas prices climbing again in Maine
Gas prices in Maine are back on the rise following a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil supply. AAA on Friday reported the state average for a gallon of regular gas hit $3.58. That’s up from $3.56 on Thursday. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gallon of gas you’ll find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boil Water Order Issued for Berwick, Maine
Water woes continue in Berwick with a Boil Water Order issued for all water to be consumed. "The Berwick Water Plant has had issues with turbidity meters. Because of this, we can not be sure the water in the system does not exceed the allowable levels. The Water Department is taking manual reads at the plant on-going," read the announcement.
WPFO
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
Down East
Brunswick Designer Jared DeSimio Piles Clothes on His Roof For Weeks — Then Sells Them
The mysterious provenance of used things has always fascinated Jared DeSimio. He began his creative career in 2004 as a photographer with an eye for humanity’s mundane wake: a hiking trail trampled by long-gone boots, the disarray of a picked-over store shelf. His focus shifted to making clothing and accessories in 2008, when, unable to afford a stylish upcycled messenger bag, he upcycled one himself, out of faded nylon from a Salvation Army frame pack. DeSimio had never sewn before, but he liked the bag so much he spent the next few years improving his technique — along the way breaking his wife’s sewing machine and slogging through an ill-conceived contract to make tote bags for a Japanese distributor. (“I can’t make multiples of the same thing,” he says. “It burns me out.”)
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brunswick Wins Class A Golf Title, Scarborough’s Twombly Wins Individual Title
The Class A Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 7th at Natanis Golf Course and Brunswick won the Class A State Title and Scarborough's Marc Twombly won the individual title, shooting a 3 under par 69. The Team Standings were. 1. Brunswick 312 +24. 2. Falmouth and Scarborough 317...
People experiencing homelessness seeking out shelter, services in Portland due to lack of resources in hometowns
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's director of health and human services said the city is unable to meet the demand for shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Dow said the city has 300 shelter beds available, but that hundreds of people need the beds on a nightly basis. "We have...
wabi.tv
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque...
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
WMTW
Maine woman diagnosed with desmoid tumor raising awareness, money for research
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston woman is taking a grim diagnosis and trying to help others. Doctors don’t know much time she has, but she’s using every day she has to make a difference. Two years ago, when she was only 32, Stephanie Clark was told she...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tree falls on top of car, kills driver
HARRISON – A 34-year-old Mount Vernon woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius as she drove on I-95 between exit 18B at White Plains and exit 19 at Rye/Harrison at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. State Police identified the victim as...
mainepublic.org
LePage says in a debate that Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit because of the influx of federal funds
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage tussled over their stewardship of state finances Thursday during a forum hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. LePage at one point said Mills was fortunate that the pandemic hit because it came with federal dollars for the state.
thewindhameagle.com
Parking facility aims to revitalize South Windham
Even Joni Mitchell would be proud of this accomplishment, a new 50-space parking lot has been completed in South Windham and is intended to serve as the cornerstone to revitalizing the area. A new 50-space parking lot has opened neat the South. Windham Fire Station and the Cumberland County Soil.
Comments / 0