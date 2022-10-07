ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, ME

Z107.3

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?

Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
wgan.com

Gas prices climbing again in Maine

Gas prices in Maine are back on the rise following a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil supply. AAA on Friday reported the state average for a gallon of regular gas hit $3.58. That’s up from $3.56 on Thursday. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gallon of gas you’ll find...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Boil Water Order Issued for Berwick, Maine

Water woes continue in Berwick with a Boil Water Order issued for all water to be consumed. "The Berwick Water Plant has had issues with turbidity meters. Because of this, we can not be sure the water in the system does not exceed the allowable levels. The Water Department is taking manual reads at the plant on-going," read the announcement.
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham

WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WINDHAM, ME
Down East

Brunswick Designer Jared DeSimio Piles Clothes on His Roof For Weeks — Then Sells Them

The mysterious provenance of used things has always fascinated Jared DeSimio. He began his creative career in 2004 as a photographer with an eye for humanity’s mundane wake: a hiking trail trampled by long-gone boots, the disarray of a picked-over store shelf. His focus shifted to making clothing and accessories in 2008, when, unable to afford a stylish upcycled messenger bag, he upcycled one himself, out of faded nylon from a Salvation Army frame pack. DeSimio had never sewn before, but he liked the bag so much he spent the next few years improving his technique — along the way breaking his wife’s sewing machine and slogging through an ill-conceived contract to make tote bags for a Japanese distributor. (“I can’t make multiples of the same thing,” he says. “It burns me out.”)
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
PORTLAND, ME
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tree falls on top of car, kills driver

HARRISON – A 34-year-old Mount Vernon woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius as she drove on I-95 between exit 18B at White Plains and exit 19 at Rye/Harrison at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. State Police identified the victim as...
KENNEBUNK, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Parking facility aims to revitalize South Windham

Even Joni Mitchell would be proud of this accomplishment, a new 50-space parking lot has been completed in South Windham and is intended to serve as the cornerstone to revitalizing the area. A new 50-space parking lot has opened neat the South. Windham Fire Station and the Cumberland County Soil.
WINDHAM, ME

