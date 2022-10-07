Read full article on original website
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
stpetecatalyst.com
USFSP loses $15 million for Flood Hub
Much was made about the University of South Florida St. Petersburg receiving the largest portion of $175 million in “local support grants” for 238 projects across the state last month. The governor vetoed the $75 million earmarked by the legislature for USF to begin constructing a much-anticipated Environmental...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
floridapolitics.com
Twitter flags anti-vaccine guidance from Joseph Ladapo as misinformation
Florida's Surgeon General recommended against mRNA vaccines for those under 40. Twitter temporarily took down a post by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on guidance against COVID-19 vaccines for those under 40. The move comes as medical experts and scientists criticize the Florida Department of Health recommendations for being based on weak data that never saw peer review.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
WINKNEWS.com
Transitional Sheltering Assistance available for 19 Florida counties post-Ian
On Saturday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program has been activated by the state of Florida in partnership with FEMA. Residents of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia...
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
D-SNAP food benefits enrollment begins Monday for Ian-affected residents
D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
police1.com
Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
WESH
'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis
Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Crist absent from hurricane relief drives in Northeast Florida, as DeSantis sees seven-month high in
PALATKA, Fla. — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist’s campaign is offering a lending hand to victims of Hurricane Ian by collecting relief supplies throughout the state. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Crist’s campaign bus made three stops in Northeast Florida Thursday, but one person was notably...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
100 people in Central Florida bought lotto tickets, won $500 bonus; are you one of them?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Central Florida residents received a lucky surprise this week. The first winners have been selected from a new promotion this month, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. A total of 100 winners received an extra $500 in cash. Players are eligible for this raffle after they...
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Florida
A major discount grocery store chain just opened another new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Florida location in Clearwater on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
