WHAS 11
How to preserve your pumpkins
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall decorations have expanded with a large variety of colors and shapes of pumpkins and gourds that, combined with autumn foliage, adorn porches and yards across Indiana well past Thanksgiving. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said on 13Sunrise that outdoor decorations, especially pumpkins, can be...
WHAS 11
Kentuckiana under a frost advisory overnight
Another cool night with lows expected in the middle 30's. A frost advisory takes effect at 2 a.m. and continues through 9 a.m. Sunday.
