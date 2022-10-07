Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Epillo to Make Giant Entry in the Crypto World with Blockchain Based IoT Smart Wearables
Epillo Health Systems, soon to launch their first range of blockchain-based IoT smart wearables, have already taken a grand entry in the blockchain technology sector by launching their whitepaper at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 on 5th October. Before being a part of the blockchain industry, Epillo group ventured in the healthcare sector with 3 brands under them; INTRx™ (Technology with WIPO Gazetted Patent on Drug-Food Interaction Management), Freshwey™ (Health-Food), and HealthHUB™ (Retail Health & Medicine).
dailycoin.com
Mexican Workers Employed Abroad Will Be Able to Receive Payments in Cryptos
Mexican citizens who find remote employment abroad now have the option of being paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins. The service will be provided by Bitso in alliance with the global contracting and payroll company Via. The cryptocurrency payment option helps workers face rising inflation and companies save money on...
dailycoin.com
EU lawmakers move closer to crypto regulation, plan to monitor DeFi activity on Ethereum (ETH)
On Monday, October 11th, European Union (EU) lawmakers voted almost unanimously in favor of the proposal for the landmark ‘Markets in Crypto Assets‘ (MiCA) legislation, taking a huge step towards introducing crypto regulations to member states. In a 28-to-1 vote, the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary...
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz and XRP Emerging as Q4 Cryptos to Watch
As winter comes knocking across the northern hemisphere, 2022’s long crypto winter is showing signs of a thaw. Heading into Q4, cryptocurrency markets are beginning to rebound, giving investors reason to believe that long-term value is once again a realistic proposition. Two of the most talked-about tokens in the sector today—cannabis-oriented newcomer BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Ripple’s financial facilitator XRP—offer two of Q4’s most promising value plays. They also offer an interesting study in contrasts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailycoin.com
PancakeSwap Joins Cardano and BudBlockz as the Top Trending Tokens This Week
Cryptocurrency investments have made millions for many and you can also potentially earn huge gains if you identify and invest early in good projects. BudBlockz ($BLUNT), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Cardano ($ADA) are the top trending tokens this week and all three have come up with interesting updates that could help in ensuring a bull rally in the coming weeks. Here’s an overview of these three cryptocurrencies and the major updates from their ecosystem.
dailycoin.com
GameFi Sector Shows Signs of Growth: DappRadar
Despite the ongoing bear market, the GameFi sector has remained profitable. The number of unique wallet addresses in the GameFi sector increased by 8%, registering an additional 912,000 addresses in August, and securing its market dominance as more than 48%. As DappRadar underlined in its ‘Q3 Industry Report’, the data signals an upward trend.
dailycoin.com
Top 10 New Projects Powered by Chainlink Oracle Network
It is no secret that decentralized oracle networks like Chainlink have contributed significantly to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology at all developmental levels, providing a solution that has given rise to a wide range of applications for the larger crypto ecosystem. Specifically, Chainlink allows smart contracts to expand their...
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz CEO Looks to Put Wild Dogs Tamadoge and Dogecoin Back in Their Kennels
Within the realm of cryptocurrencies, meme tokens have always had a special and distinguishable place. While projects like Tamadoge and Dogecoin were fueled by the enthusiasm associated with memes, the time has come for projects with real utility to gain prevalence in the blockchain industry. BudBlockz arises as one of the most viable crypto opportunities of 2022, converging the potential of the marijuana sector and revolutionizing it with crypto technologies.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailycoin.com
Polygon Launches World’s First Zero Knowledge Scaling Solution In Testnet
As of October 10th, Polygon, the leading blockchain scalability platform used by companies such as Meta, Stripe, and Reddit, is launching the Polygon Zero Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM), the first Ethereum-equivalent scaling solution. Polygon zkEVM Offers Smoother User Experience. Polygon initially announced the development of zkEVM at the Ethereum...
dailycoin.com
Over 100 New Smart Contracts Added to Cardano Two Weeks After the Vasil Hard Fork
The effects of the Vasil hard fork, which promised to improve Cardano’s scalability and smart contracts functionality, are beginning to show, with 100 new smart contracts being added to the network in the two week period since the update. Smart Contracts Pick up Pace on Cardano. The Cardano network...
Comments / 0