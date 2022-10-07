ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoin.com

Epillo to Make Giant Entry in the Crypto World with Blockchain Based IoT Smart Wearables

Epillo Health Systems, soon to launch their first range of blockchain-based IoT smart wearables, have already taken a grand entry in the blockchain technology sector by launching their whitepaper at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 on 5th October. Before being a part of the blockchain industry, Epillo group ventured in the healthcare sector with 3 brands under them; INTRx™ (Technology with WIPO Gazetted Patent on Drug-Food Interaction Management), Freshwey™ (Health-Food), and HealthHUB™ (Retail Health & Medicine).
ELECTRONICS
dailycoin.com

Mexican Workers Employed Abroad Will Be Able to Receive Payments in Cryptos

Mexican citizens who find remote employment abroad now have the option of being paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins. The service will be provided by Bitso in alliance with the global contracting and payroll company Via. The cryptocurrency payment option helps workers face rising inflation and companies save money on...
BUSINESS
dailycoin.com

BudBlockz and XRP Emerging as Q4 Cryptos to Watch

As winter comes knocking across the northern hemisphere, 2022’s long crypto winter is showing signs of a thaw. Heading into Q4, cryptocurrency markets are beginning to rebound, giving investors reason to believe that long-term value is once again a realistic proposition. Two of the most talked-about tokens in the sector today—cannabis-oriented newcomer BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Ripple’s financial facilitator XRP—offer two of Q4’s most promising value plays. They also offer an interesting study in contrasts.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bnb Chain Re Activates#Bnb Chain Service#Utc#Slowmist#Peckshield Inc
dailycoin.com

PancakeSwap Joins Cardano and BudBlockz as the Top Trending Tokens This Week

Cryptocurrency investments have made millions for many and you can also potentially earn huge gains if you identify and invest early in good projects. BudBlockz ($BLUNT), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Cardano ($ADA) are the top trending tokens this week and all three have come up with interesting updates that could help in ensuring a bull rally in the coming weeks. Here’s an overview of these three cryptocurrencies and the major updates from their ecosystem.
STOCKS
dailycoin.com

GameFi Sector Shows Signs of Growth: DappRadar

Despite the ongoing bear market, the GameFi sector has remained profitable. The number of unique wallet addresses in the GameFi sector increased by 8%, registering an additional 912,000 addresses in August, and securing its market dominance as more than 48%. As DappRadar underlined in its ‘Q3 Industry Report’, the data signals an upward trend.
VIDEO GAMES
dailycoin.com

Top 10 New Projects Powered by Chainlink Oracle Network

It is no secret that decentralized oracle networks like Chainlink have contributed significantly to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology at all developmental levels, providing a solution that has given rise to a wide range of applications for the larger crypto ecosystem. Specifically, Chainlink allows smart contracts to expand their...
TECHNOLOGY
dailycoin.com

BudBlockz CEO Looks to Put Wild Dogs Tamadoge and Dogecoin Back in Their Kennels

Within the realm of cryptocurrencies, meme tokens have always had a special and distinguishable place. While projects like Tamadoge and Dogecoin were fueled by the enthusiasm associated with memes, the time has come for projects with real utility to gain prevalence in the blockchain industry. BudBlockz arises as one of the most viable crypto opportunities of 2022, converging the potential of the marijuana sector and revolutionizing it with crypto technologies.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailycoin.com

Polygon Launches World’s First Zero Knowledge Scaling Solution In Testnet

As of October 10th, Polygon, the leading blockchain scalability platform used by companies such as Meta, Stripe, and Reddit, is launching the Polygon Zero Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM), the first Ethereum-equivalent scaling solution. Polygon zkEVM Offers Smoother User Experience. Polygon initially announced the development of zkEVM at the Ethereum...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy