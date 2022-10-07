Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle reflected on her mental health struggles in her podcast, saying Prince Harry found her professional help when she was at her 'worst point'
Meghan Markle spoke to Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu in the latest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast for Spotify.
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Scarlett Johansson Got Real About Being "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" Early In Her Career
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eileen Ryan, ‘Twilight Zone’ Star And Mother Of Sean Penn, Dies At 94
Actor Eileen Ryan died on October 9 at the age of 94. She had been in numerous television shows and films, such as ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Eight Legged Freaks,’ and ‘Little House on the Prairie’. Ryan was the mother of actors Sean and Chris Penn, as well...
Comments / 0