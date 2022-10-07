ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground

Grady Jarrett seemingly made the play the Falcons needed late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but it instead hurt Atlanta's cause after a flag was thrown. In a one-score game with 3:03 left to play, Jarrett flew past Buccaneers left guard Luke Goedeke on a stunt and slung Tom Brady to the ground for a would-be sack on third down. That action, however, is what ultimately led to a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and 15 yards to boot.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 6 waiver wire

It feels like this fantasy football season has been a whole lot of "pick up this guy for a couple weeks but he'll probably lose the job in the not-too-distant future." The only guy who's given us truly long-term promise has been Jeff Wilson (with Elijah Mitchell out a couple months) and for some baffling reason -- despite my weekly efforts -- he is still only rostered in 68% of NFL.com leagues. If his 20-point performance in Week 5 doesn't resolve that atrocity, I truly cannot help you.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has apologized for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera said on the Don Geronimo Show on Tuesday morning that he addressed the team and talked to Wentz about his comments the previous day. "I didn't have to. I was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
DALLAS, PA
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. targeting mid-November return to the field

Odell Beckham Jr. has been everywhere. He was at the Saints-Buccaneers game on Sept. 18 to visit his buddy Jarvis Landry, among others. This past week, he was at the Giants facility to visit friend Sterling Shepard to give him advice on ACL rehab. Where his tour takes him this...
Injury roundup: Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle active vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins will have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets. Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be...
MIAMI, FL
Move the Sticks: Matt Rhule firing, big Week 5 games, standout rookies

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at all the action from Week 5 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule and look back at college-to-NFL head coaching hires. Next, the trio breaks down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hits on eight takeaways from Week 5. Following that, the guys each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance. Then, the trio focuses on how the Saints are using tight end Taysom Hill in a creative way.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 10

TE Maxx Williams (practice squad) S Marcus Williams (dislocated wrist) will be headed to injured reserve but the injury won't end his season, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. SIGNINGS. WR Andy Isabella (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Bailey Gaither. 2022 · 4-1-0 INJURIES. WR Isaiah McKenzie remains in...
lastwordonsports.com

Matt LaFleur, Joe Barry Both to Blame for Green Bay Packers Loss

Frustrating. Irritating. Unwatchable. Mind-blowing. These are just a few ways you can describe the Green Bay Packers second-half effort in their 27-22 Week 5 loss to the New York Giants. The Giants entered the game with a 3-1 record, the same as the Packers. So the actual loss shouldn’t be too mind-blowing. But it’s how the Packers performed that should frustrate Packers fans. Especially their effort, or lack thereof, in the second half. There is a lot of blame for the Packers losing this game. That blame falls at the feet of both head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
GREEN BAY, WI

