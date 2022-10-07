Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Related
NFL
Referee on Falcons' Grady Jarrett roughing passer penalty: Defender unnecessarily threw QB to ground
Grady Jarrett seemingly made the play the Falcons needed late in the fourth quarter Sunday, but it instead hurt Atlanta's cause after a flag was thrown. In a one-score game with 3:03 left to play, Jarrett flew past Buccaneers left guard Luke Goedeke on a stunt and slung Tom Brady to the ground for a would-be sack on third down. That action, however, is what ultimately led to a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and 15 yards to boot.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson underwent procedure on throwing shoulder following loss to Colts
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent a procedure on Friday in hopes of relieving discomfort near his throwing shoulder -- an injury similar to the one that sidelined Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for most of training camp last year, per sources. While teammates gathered Friday morning at the team facility in...
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 6 waiver wire
It feels like this fantasy football season has been a whole lot of "pick up this guy for a couple weeks but he'll probably lose the job in the not-too-distant future." The only guy who's given us truly long-term promise has been Jeff Wilson (with Elijah Mitchell out a couple months) and for some baffling reason -- despite my weekly efforts -- he is still only rostered in 68% of NFL.com leagues. If his 20-point performance in Week 5 doesn't resolve that atrocity, I truly cannot help you.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot
I mean, really trust. I trust the Bills, who are loaded with talent and have been through the wars. I trust the Eagles, who are consistent, balanced and armed with an ascendant young quarterback. I trust the Chiefs, because of the guy on the sideline and the dude under center.
NFL
Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has apologized for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera said on the Don Geronimo Show on Tuesday morning that he addressed the team and talked to Wentz about his comments the previous day. "I didn't have to. I was...
NFL
NFL, NFLPA agree to modify concussion protocols following completion of Tua Tagovailoa investigation
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that while "the step-by-step process outlined in the concussion protocol was followed, the outcome in this case was not what was intended" during Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during the Dolphins' game against the Bills on Sept. 25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes costly error in late comeback attempt for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears went toe-to-toe with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but a mistake by former Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette ultimately cost the Bears a chance to tie the game late. Down 22-29 with 1:08 left on the clock in the 4th quarter, Smith-Marsette caught a pass from QB Justin...
NFL
Cowboys QB controversy? Selecting between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With just over 8 minutes remaining in the third quarter Sunday afternoon in SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-5 from the Rams' 22-yard line. Every fiber in coach Mike McCarthy's body was twitching for him to go for it, the result of spending decades on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, if a staff member had told him to be aggressive, he might have done so. The urge was that strong.
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) would need to make significant strides to play vs. Eagles in Week 6
The Cowboys aren't ruling out Dak Prescott for next week's game at Philadelphia, but the quarterback is still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb, per sources. Prescott underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was given a...
NFL
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. targeting mid-November return to the field
Odell Beckham Jr. has been everywhere. He was at the Saints-Buccaneers game on Sept. 18 to visit his buddy Jarvis Landry, among others. This past week, he was at the Giants facility to visit friend Sterling Shepard to give him advice on ACL rehab. Where his tour takes him this...
NFL
Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City. The Raiders scored on a 48-yard touchdown between Derek Carr and Davante Adams with 4:27...
NFL
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny to miss rest of 2022 season after fracturing fibula vs. Saints
Rashaad Penny's season is indeed over after the Seattle Seahawks running back suffered a devastating injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 AM Seattle Sports radio that Penny suffered a broken fibula that will end his season. The running back also injured his tibia.
NFL
Injury roundup: Dolphins WRs Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle active vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins will have two of their biggest offensive playmakers at their disposal as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start of the year Sunday against the New York Jets. Miami has been optimistic all week that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) will be...
NFL
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: No timeline for Tua Tagovailoa return; Teddy Bridgewater remains in protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in the league's concussion protocol and there is no definitive timeline for either player's return, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday. Underscoring that his focus was on getting Tagovailoa healthy, McDaniel said his starting quarterback is not ready to...
NFL
The First Read, Week 6: Vikings see need to improve despite early success under Kevin O'Connell
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- What teams should learn from the first head coach firing of the season. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 5?. -- One...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Matt Rhule firing, big Week 5 games, standout rookies
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at all the action from Week 5 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule and look back at college-to-NFL head coaching hires. Next, the trio breaks down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hits on eight takeaways from Week 5. Following that, the guys each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance. Then, the trio focuses on how the Saints are using tight end Taysom Hill in a creative way.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 10
TE Maxx Williams (practice squad) S Marcus Williams (dislocated wrist) will be headed to injured reserve but the injury won't end his season, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. SIGNINGS. WR Andy Isabella (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Bailey Gaither. 2022 · 4-1-0 INJURIES. WR Isaiah McKenzie remains in...
lastwordonsports.com
Matt LaFleur, Joe Barry Both to Blame for Green Bay Packers Loss
Frustrating. Irritating. Unwatchable. Mind-blowing. These are just a few ways you can describe the Green Bay Packers second-half effort in their 27-22 Week 5 loss to the New York Giants. The Giants entered the game with a 3-1 record, the same as the Packers. So the actual loss shouldn’t be too mind-blowing. But it’s how the Packers performed that should frustrate Packers fans. Especially their effort, or lack thereof, in the second half. There is a lot of blame for the Packers losing this game. That blame falls at the feet of both head coach Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
Comments / 3