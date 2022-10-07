ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL standings 2022: Colts close gap behind Jaguars, Titans in AFC South

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts played a disaster of a football game Thursday, finishing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Yet, it was the Colts that came out on top with a 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos that made the logjam at the top of the AFC South even more complicated.

There are now three teams in the division with two wins and two losses, although the Colts also have a tie on their record.

After the Thursday night win for Indianapolis, the AFC South standings now look like this:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-2 (1-0 in division)
  2. Tennessee Titans: 2-2 (1-0 in division)
  3. Indianapolis Colts: 2-2-1 (0-2-1 in division)
  4. Houston Texans: 0-3-1 (0-0-1 in division)

The Indianapolis tie is treated as a half-win and half-loss, so there is technically a three-way tie for the division lead for now. But the Colts have lost to both the Jaguars and Titans, so they’re at the bottom of the pile. Jacksonville has the tiebreaker over Tennessee due to a better record in AFC games.

Of course, tiebreakers like that don’t mean much at the beginning of October. The Jaguars can erase talk about divisional records and conference records if they can go on a run and put some cushion between themselves and the Titans and Colts. Fortunately for Jacksonville, an easy schedule ahead offers the opportunity to do exactly that.

