River cruise fans can soon sail on a five-ship, 46-night around the world cruise — see what the $40,000 itinerary will be like
River cruise fanatics who have considered booking a traditional monthslong around-the-world cruise will soon get their own global river cruise. But instead of spending endless days at sea on a mega cruise liner, these travelers will have to hop from river to river …. … which will require several nights...
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
What a Singapore local what tourists to know before visiting, including tips on the best time of year to go
Here's what to know about visiting Singapore, including weather advisories, local etiquette, and COVID-19-related regulations.
It's About to Get a Lot Easier to Travel Through London Heathrow Airport
In response to a passenger surge and the persistent travel snafus that resulted—including delays, cancellations, and lost luggage—Heathrow Airport implemented a capacity cap in July. The move made it harder than ever for travelers to get through the London hub, but now, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Six-Night Trips to Ireland Are Going For $499—With Airfare
When I opened my email this morning, it felt like I was seeing a message from 2004. Aer Lingus, the flag air carrier of Ireland, is offering 6-night vacations in its home country starting at $499—including a rental car and airfare. It's not just that I haven't seen prices...
Traveling to Spain during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Spain, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
I traveled on one of Europe's fastest trains — a one-hour journey between 2 major cities cost me $14
I booked a $14 standard-class seat on one of Europe's fastest trains, Italy's Frecciarossa ETR 500. The train reached speeds of almost 300 kph and got me from Milan to Turin in under an hour. While the seats were uncomfortable, the view of the Alps and the features onboard made...
King Charles III coronation set for May 6
King Charles III will be crowned at a ceremony scheduled to take place May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace officials announced on Tuesday. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. The king will be crowned alongside the queen consort, Camilla. “The Coronation will reflect the...
Tauck Announces Savings For Solo Travelers On Guided Tours — Here Are The Deals Available
If you’re a solo traveler, or you’ve been wanting to give it a try, now may be the time to get in on some great deals. Tauck is offering solo traveler savings for 2023. The single supplement is waived entirely on all Category 1 riverboat cabins and reduced up to $1,000 on 176 departures from 63 itineraries to five continents.
How to Take a Road Trip to Jamaica’s Lesser Known Gems
Don't miss out on all Jamaica has to offer by only staying at your all-inclusive resort. Jamaica is known for its stunning beaches that attract tourists from all over the world but when it comes to accommodations, visitors have choices of many different all-inclusive experiences, such as resorts and fully-staffed Airbnbs. These experiences reign the North Coast, tucking the local community behind and in the mountains.
Portugal’s new digital nomad visa just made working remotely from a European beach easier
When you think "digital nomad," you might immediately think about tropical destinations. But the trend has also been growing in Europe, and Portugal just announced a new digital nomad scheme that will open for applications this month. The government confirmed last week that from Oct. 30, workers from any countries...
Checking In: Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort in Cartagena, Colombia
The picture-perfect entrance to Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort © Caitlin Riddell / Lonely Planet. Cartagena, the colorful port city on the northern coast of Colombia, is not exactly a logical getaway if you want to spend time on the beach. But if you are in the mood...
Travel Insurance For A Trip To Rome
If you’re planning a trip to Rome and want to vanquish your to-do list with the mastery of a gladiator, consider buying a solid travel insurance plan to safeguard the hard-earned money you’re spending to visit the Eternal City. Hotels, tours, excursions, transportation and meals can add up...
Heathrow regains crown as Europe's busiest airport, data shows
Heathrow has regained its crown as Europe's busiest airport, according to its latest passenger data. The west London airport said it hosted 5.8 million passengers between July and September, more than rivals in cities such as Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. A year ago, it was Europe's 10th busiest airport, something...
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Heathrow Airport Warns of Possible Travel Slowdown This Winter
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's biggest airport Heathrow warned of a possible slowdown in travel demand this winter due to the deteriorating economic outlook, the impact of a new wave of COVID-19 and the escalating situation in Ukraine. Any drop in demand would be a new blow to the aviation industry, stalling...
