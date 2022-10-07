A Strange Loop, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Broadway musical, will plays its final performance on January 15, 2023, producers announced today. Michael R. Jackson’s acclaimed musical – it won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Best Musical Tony -opened April 26 at the Lyceum Theatre to rave reviews reviews, but has seen steadily declining box office and attendance in recent months. For the week ending Oct. 4, the production filled only 79% of available seats, grossing $579,354, compared to a high point of $860,496 last June. “Bringing A Strange Loop to Broadway has been extraordinary,” said producer Barbara Whitman. “Michael...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO