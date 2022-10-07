ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenna Grace Soars in Platform Boots & Tights at PaleyFest NY 2022

Mckenna Grace brought a whimsical take to business style at PaleyFest NY 2022. The “Friend of the Family” star arrived at a panel for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” wearing a printed button-up blazer dress. Her belted style, layered over matte black tights, featured long sleeves and pointed lapels. Giving the white, black, red, yellow and blue mixed-patterned piece a sleek finish was a pleated skirt and wide attached belt. Grace’s ensemble was complete with yellow enamel and metal rings, as well as tubular gold hoop earrings Grace also took a moment to pose with co-stars at the occasion, including Elisabeth Moss, Max...
Tony-Winning ‘A Strange Loop’ Announces Broadway Closing

A Strange Loop, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Broadway musical, will plays its final performance on January 15, 2023, producers announced today. Michael R. Jackson’s acclaimed musical – it won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Best Musical Tony -opened April 26 at the Lyceum Theatre to rave reviews reviews, but has seen steadily declining box office and attendance in recent months. For the week ending Oct. 4, the production filled only 79% of available seats, grossing $579,354, compared to a high point of $860,496 last June. “Bringing A Strange Loop to Broadway has been extraordinary,” said producer Barbara Whitman. “Michael...
