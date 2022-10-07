Read full article on original website
Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
Man receives $2 million bond in apparent domestic violence shooting of Mississippi woman
A Mississippi man received a $2 million dollar bond in the shooting death of a Mississippi woman. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Chance Fabian Jones faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence (aggravated assault with a firearm) and residential burglary. Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier, who was found...
Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after police say woman found dead in Mississippi house. She may have been dead for about 6 months
Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and charged her with murder after another woman was found dead in a Mississippi house last week. Officials say the woman may who was found dead Wednesday had been dead for at least six months, maybe as much as a year. WJTV News in...
Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Fire Prevention Week kicks off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire prevention week kicked off Sunday and the Meridian Fire Department is making it a point to ensure families have a plan. Fire Prevention Week focuses on having a plan and getting out. ”Basically, within two minutes a room is going to be fully engulfed,” Meridian’s...
Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time. Jenkins Barber Shop has been a home away...
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole after being convicted of burglary of a dwelling. Campbell was found guilty by a Lauderdale County jury. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence of Campbell’s violent habitual offender status, pursuant to Mississippi Code...
100th birthday celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, Lord, that he let me live to see 100 years, and I thank him for it. I thanked him every night and every day,” said Bonnie Ellis. Turning 100 is not something that everyone gets to see, but for Bonnie Ellis, it’s time to celebrate as her family gathers to honor the amazing life she continues to live.
