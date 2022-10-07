ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, MS

WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for second stolen vehicle in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a pickup truck was stolen from the Agricola community. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office Monday said the truck was stolen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 1998 GMC Sierra is maroon with a Mississippi license plate. The sheriff’s office previously […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Waynesboro, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Waynesboro, MS
WJTV 12

Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
LAUREL, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Missing Fayette man being sought

The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
FAYETTE, MS
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community.  The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Fire Prevention Week kicks off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fire prevention week kicked off Sunday and the Meridian Fire Department is making it a point to ensure families have a plan. Fire Prevention Week focuses on having a plan and getting out. ”Basically, within two minutes a room is going to be fully engulfed,” Meridian’s...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time. Jenkins Barber Shop has been a home away...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North

Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
MARION, MS
WDAM-TV

WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Local man, habitual offender gets life without parole for burglary conviction

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Travis Contez Campbell, 34, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole after being convicted of burglary of a dwelling. Campbell was found guilty by a Lauderdale County jury. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office submitted evidence of Campbell’s violent habitual offender status, pursuant to Mississippi Code...
WTOK-TV

100th birthday celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, Lord, that he let me live to see 100 years, and I thank him for it. I thanked him every night and every day,” said Bonnie Ellis. Turning 100 is not something that everyone gets to see, but for Bonnie Ellis, it’s time to celebrate as her family gathers to honor the amazing life she continues to live.
MERIDIAN, MS

