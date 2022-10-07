Read full article on original website
Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 6: Would-be tacklers pay the price
Football teams in Washington are starting to feel the end of the regular season coming. Postseason play is creeping up, but there are still important games before that and teams will look to their playmakers to help get them there. Week 6's best includes some unexpected scores and players just ...
Washington Missourian
Borgia holds off Incarnate Word
Celia Gildehaus struck out 14 batters Thursday afternoon to help the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights to a 4-1 win over Incarnate Word Academy in Washington. “Celia pitched very well and our defense made the plays they needed to,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I was happy to see our girls get a lead early and build on it.”
