Football

Washington Missourian

Borgia holds off Incarnate Word

Celia Gildehaus struck out 14 batters Thursday afternoon to help the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights to a 4-1 win over Incarnate Word Academy in Washington. “Celia pitched very well and our defense made the plays they needed to,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I was happy to see our girls get a lead early and build on it.”
WASHINGTON, MO

