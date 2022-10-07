ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros hold postseason rally at City Hall featuring players Jeremy Peña and Chas McCormick

ABC13 Houston
The Houston Astros welcomed fans to the postseason with a rally at City Hall on Friday morning.

And while we know the team has had a stacked roster on the baseball field, they had a strong starting lineup for the event, too.

Players Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick were among the special guests there, along with manager Dusty Baker, general manager James Click, Mayor Sylvester Turner and fans' favorite green alien, mascot Orbit.

That wasn't the only way to get hype for the playoffs and show love for the hometown team.

The Astros have revealed the fifth installment in their H-Town Showcase, a mural program where local artists have been tapped to create original artwork celebrating the city and the team.

Every month since April, a new mural has been unveiled at Minute Maid Park, Baybrook, The Woodlands and Towne Lake.

The latest piece, by artist Jesse de Leon, is on Crawford and Capitol in downtown Houston.

The Astros will begin their first postseason series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. They'll play the winner of the AL Wild Card Series between the Blue Jays and the Mariners.

