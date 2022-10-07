Millennium Media has unveiled the first still from its anticipated comic book film Red Sonja, starring Matilda Lutz (Revenge), which is currently in production at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio scheduled for later in the month. Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. While the character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, details as to the film adaptation’s plot...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO