Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Screaming Over The End Of "House Of The Dragon" This Week
House of the Dragon should actually be called Too Many Aegons.
‘Red Sonja’ First Look: Matilda Lutz Stars In Millenium Media’s Comic Book Film
Millennium Media has unveiled the first still from its anticipated comic book film Red Sonja, starring Matilda Lutz (Revenge), which is currently in production at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with additional shoots at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio scheduled for later in the month. Derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. While the character is billed as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, details as to the film adaptation’s plot...
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
Scarlett Johansson Got Real About Being "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" Early In Her Career
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
RELATED PEOPLE
40 Highly Anticipated Young Adult Books Releasing This Fall
Sweater weather + these new releases? A perfect combo.
Comments / 0