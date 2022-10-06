ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Suspects in separate Rutland robberies arrested

By Ben Mitchell
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xTbs_0iPxqs0J00

Rutland, VT — Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland were arrested Wednesday.

Court records say that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell allegedly showed a large steak knife to the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Surveillance video was used to identify Lobdell as the robber.

On October 3, David R. Markie, 40, of Rutland, allegedly robbed the Jiffy Mart store at 215 North Main Street. Markie was said to have been wearing a lime-green face covering and also displayed a knife and demanded cash from the register. Investigators located the mask and were able to link Markie to discarded clothing that they say is consistent with the clothing that was worn by the robber.

Both Lobdell and Markie are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man facing multiple charges

CLARENDON — A 36-year-old man from Rutland is facing multiple charges following an incident in Clarendon yesterday. Police say they observed a motor vehicle violation and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop at around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle allegedly accelerated and drove in a grossly negligent manner including...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene

WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
LYNDON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
ROYALTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after doing 121 mph, running from police on Danby

DANBY — A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby yesterday. Police say they observed a vehicle operating at an extremely high rate of speed south on US 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Troopers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the...
DANBY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are still investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street at around 1:50 a.m. State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markie
WNYT

Sister of arson suspect speaks out

We’re learning more information about a man charged with arson after a devastating fire in Hudson Falls. We’re now hearing from the younger sister of Peter Lemery. His sister, Angela Moses, spoke exclusively with our media partners at The Post Star. She spoke to them about the unanswered...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Grafton

GRAFTON — A 23-year-old man was involved in a crash in Grafton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Vermont Route 121 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Terran J. Williams, of Grafton, was operating a 2005 Honda...
GRAFTON, VT
WNYT

Queensbury man arrested for aggravated DWI

A Queensbury man is facing charges for felony aggravated DWI after he crashed his car Saturday afternoon. The Warren County sheriff’s office says shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded and found a car off the road at the intersection of West Mountain and Potters Road – along with a drunk driver.
QUEENSBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#The Jolley Mart#The Jiffy Mart#Nexstar Media Inc
WCAX

Six vehicle pileup on I-89 Saturday

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A fiery six vehicle crash on I-89 Saturday morning sent several motorists to the hospital and snarled traffic for hours. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-89 just before noon Saturday near exit 11 in Richmond. State Police say the traffic slowed, then stopped for construction, when a Freightliner truck’s brakes apparently failed and could not stop. The truck barreled into five other vehicles, touching off a fire. One of the vehicles was a mini-van with a pregnant mother and family inside. All the occupants were able to escape the flames. Richmond, Bolton, and Williston Fire Departments responded to the scene to put out the flames along with Essex and UVM Rescue. Richmond Rescue says one of those motorists injuries is critical, four others transported considered non-life threatening.
RICHMOND, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
HARTFORD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Rutland convenience stores robbed at knifepoint

Rutland, VT — Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland have been arrested on Wednesday. Court records say that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell allegedly showed a large steak knife to the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Surveillance video was used to identify Lobdell as the robber.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Motorcyclist in deadly Lake George crash pleads not guilty

The man accused of driving a motorcycle while high and drunk and killing two people in Lake George went before the judge Friday. Anthony Futia pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s still in a wheelchair, four months after the crash that killed Quinton Delgadillo and Jamie Persons. Investigators...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
VTDigger

Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday

BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy