A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. When it was all said and done, the S&P 500 closed at 3,639.66, up a modest 1.5% from its Sept. 30 close of 3,585.62, which was the lowest closing price of 2022. The index is now down 24.1% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of fresh restrictions by the Biden administration on China's access to American technology sent chip stocks tanking and weighed on the broader tech sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed roughly 90 points, or 0.3%.
#Linus Stocks#Stock Futures#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Why stock investors must also pay attention to the bond market: Fundstrat strategist

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre sits down with Fundstrat Managing Director and Global Head of Technical Strategy, Mark Newton, as they discuss Treasury yields. MARK NEWTON: Well, it's really important to pay attention to treasury yields, even if you're not involved in fixed income as an investor or a portfolio manager because over the last couple of years, we've seen almost exactly negative correlation with how yields move, to how equities move.
Morgan Stanley downgrades Zoom stock

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Morgan Stanley downgrading Zoom to Equal Weight. BRIAN SOZZI: Before I head to break, let's take a look at this Morgan Stanley downgrade on shares of Zoom. Analyst Meta Marshall says, the team is stepping to the sidelines on Zoom as there are no near-term catalysts for the stock.
Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide

Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
