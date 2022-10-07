WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel OKs policy allowing employees to carry concealed weapons at work

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO