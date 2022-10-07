WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel OKs policy allowing employees to carry concealed weapons at work

Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man accused; impersonating officer, antagonizing homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A 20-year-old Racine man is accused of impersonating a police officer and antagonizing people at a homeless encampment. Izayah Hellesen now faces multiple criminal counts including:. Impersonating a peace officer. Threat to a law enforcement officer. Disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Racine police officers were...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing
RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle
Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Officers arrest man who tried to elude them during half mile bike, foot chase through Wilson neighborhood
Police officers arrested a man who tried to elude them while on a bike before abandoning it and then running through multiple backyards in the city’s Wilson neighborhood Monday afternoon. The 32-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody following the 1:30 pm pursuit that began at 30th Avenue and...
nypressnews.com
Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff
October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
3-year-old boy dies after relative backs vehicle into him: Lake County Sheriff's Office
Police said the child rode his bike behind the car before the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis pursuit, crash; 3 in custody
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody late Monday night, Oct. 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit. According to police, around 11 p.m. officers observed a stolen vehicle at 76th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The West Allis officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shots fired call in Pleasant Prairie under investigation, no reported victims
An investigation is ongoing after the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a call for shots fired early Saturday morning in the 8600 block of East Frontage Road according to an online statement. The statement said the department received the call at approximately 3 am, and upon arrival officers located numerous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
wlip.com
One in Custody Following Police Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after he allegedly ran from police Monday. The chase began around 1:30 PM with the suspect fleeing on bicycle from a gas station near 30th Avenue and Washington Road. Scanner reports indicate that officers were called there for a suspicious complaint. Eventually...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
Man, 34, found dead in North Chicago Police Dept. jail cell after overnight hospital stay
Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating after a man was found dead in his North Chicago police jail cell Saturday morning.
Milwaukee mayor says he needs the state's help to combat reckless drivers
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke one-on-one with TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins about the mayor's Safer Streets plan to make Milwaukee roads less dangerous for everybody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot, woman hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday evening, Oct. 10 near 37th and Rohr. Police said the child, a girl, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee woman, 46, was also shot. She is expected to survive. Part of the police investigation focused on 37th Street while other officers investigated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
