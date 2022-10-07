ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County panel OKs policy allowing employees to carry concealed weapons at work

By TERRY FLORES tflores@kenoshanews.com
etxview.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused; impersonating officer, antagonizing homeless

RACINE, Wis. - A 20-year-old Racine man is accused of impersonating a police officer and antagonizing people at a homeless encampment. Izayah Hellesen now faces multiple criminal counts including:. Impersonating a peace officer. Threat to a law enforcement officer. Disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Racine police officers were...
RACINE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
RICHFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle

Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Government
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nypressnews.com

Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department. North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff

October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
RICHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#The Sheriff S Department#Kenosha Police Department
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis pursuit, crash; 3 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody late Monday night, Oct. 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit. According to police, around 11 p.m. officers observed a stolen vehicle at 76th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The West Allis officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wlip.com

One in Custody Following Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after he allegedly ran from police Monday. The chase began around 1:30 PM with the suspect fleeing on bicycle from a gas station near 30th Avenue and Washington Road. Scanner reports indicate that officers were called there for a suspicious complaint. Eventually...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot, woman hurt

MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday evening, Oct. 10 near 37th and Rohr. Police said the child, a girl, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee woman, 46, was also shot. She is expected to survive. Part of the police investigation focused on 37th Street while other officers investigated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy