Read full article on original website
blackish2910
3d ago
Why is she still holding this office ? She has failed many times impacting the lives of many in a negative way. She is inept in her position, and is responsible much of the lawlessness that keeps our city failing. She must resign or be fired.
Reply(2)
18
Jason Adams
3d ago
this is why identity politics are bad for the public . she sucks at her job so bad even a liberal echo chamber like the post dispatch is beginning to not cover for her
Reply
13
SayWhat?
4d ago
He voted for Gardner twice??? This is a person who passed the Bar. One would think he was somewhat intelligent. Obviously his passing the Bar is either an outlier or some head trauma happened since then.
Reply(1)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is
His record in Jeff City — and since — speaks volumes for making this county exec race a nonpartisan choice.
'I'm nothing like I was in my 20s': Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison under a law repealed in 1994 is making his emotional plea for freedom from behind bars. Speaking with Paige Spears, he makes one thing clear: He is a felon, who deserved to go to jail for a crime he committed in the late 80s.
Is St. Louis ready for an earthquake? A new survey seeks to find out
St. Louis is well-known for being in the New Madrid seismic zone, an area that saw a significant earthquake 110 years ago. So what would happen if the big one hit – and how prepared would we be?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Software used for elections in St. Louis reports data breach; LA poll workers' information found on servers in China
Last week, the CEO of Konnech, a company that provides software for poll workers, was arrested after a data breach. The information of some Los Angeles poll workers was found on a computer server in China. St. Louis City and County use the software.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
STL County woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after reaping fraud pandemic funds
A U.S. District judge sentenced a St. Louis County woman to a year and a day in prison Friday, October 7 after reaping fraudulent pandemic funds.
St. Louis Lambert International Airport website targeted by Russian hackers
St. Louis Lambert International Airport was one of more than a dozen of the country's largest airports allegedly hacked by pro-Russian hackers.
RELATED PEOPLE
missouribusinessalert.com
Incentives for entertainment venue in Midtown St. Louis get initial approval
A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
KMOV
1 dead in 5 car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Several people were ejected and taken to a hospital. More than two hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot in north St. Louis City
Officers are investigating the shooting of a man in St. Louis City on Saturday morning.
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront ‘frequent shoplifters’
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
thekirkwoodcall.com
Former KHS student set to be executed
Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in Granite City murder
A jury in Madison County on Friday found a Granite City man guilty in connection with a case back in 2020. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
KMOV
Toddler dies after shooting himself in the head in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m.
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
Comments / 38