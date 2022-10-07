Read full article on original website
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting peace plan for war in Ukraine
Elon Musk has denied the claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting a peace plan for the war in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO’s peace suggestion included Ukrainian territory being handed over to Russia. Eurasia Group subscribers were sent a report in which Ian Bremmer wrote that Mr Musk told him that the Russian president was “prepared to negotiate” if the Crimean peninsula remained in Russian hands, Vice reported. Other conditions included that Ukraine retains permanent neutrality and that Ukraine recognises the Russian annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.Mr Bremmer reports that Mr Musk said that Mr Putin...
Kirby: No indication that Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons
White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said that the United States has not seen any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether or not to use nuclear weapons amid the war in Ukraine, but that recent comments make it “imperative” for the U.S. to monitor the situation.…
Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
