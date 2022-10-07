Elon Musk has denied the claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin before tweeting a peace plan for the war in Ukraine. The Tesla CEO’s peace suggestion included Ukrainian territory being handed over to Russia. Eurasia Group subscribers were sent a report in which Ian Bremmer wrote that Mr Musk told him that the Russian president was “prepared to negotiate” if the Crimean peninsula remained in Russian hands, Vice reported. Other conditions included that Ukraine retains permanent neutrality and that Ukraine recognises the Russian annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.Mr Bremmer reports that Mr Musk said that Mr Putin...

ECONOMY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO