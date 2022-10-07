Read full article on original website
Yankees’ latest injury updates: Matt Carpenter, Andrew Benintendi, DJ LeMahieu, Clay Holmes
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter ran through the list. Yes, he ran the bases. Yes, he was planning on working out at first base and in the outfield. Of course, he’s taken live batting practice. All were reasons enough for him to feel comfortable that his broken right foot had healed.
WCVB
After 'disappointing' season, Red Sox plan to put money into improving team
BOSTON — Last year at this time, the Boston Red Sox were playing in the postseason, where they wound up just two wins away from reaching the World Series. This season was a different story, and Chairman Tom Werner admits, it was "incredibly disappointing." Werner said they have a...
Boston Globe
Why the Xander Bogaerts case is so special, and other Red Sox thoughts
Playing nine innings while finding it fitting that baseball will miss Dennis Eckersley in retirement more than it ever will David Price …. 1. Here’s where I fall on The Xander Bogaerts Situation. I understand why it may not be wise to sign him to the contract his past production suggests he deserves. The Red Sox need to do it anyway.
Red Sox legends warn team amidst Xander Bogaerts uncertainty
Will the Red Sox give Xander Bogaerts a new contract?. For months, current and former Boston Red Sox players have spoken on Xander Bogaerts’ behalf. Pay him. Keep him. Do whatever you need to do. We aren’t a better team if we lose him. David Ortiz called them...
NBC Sports
Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston
J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
Phillies celebrate using Red Sox signature song
Kyle Schwarber. Dave Dombrowski. They were both familiar faces for Red Sox fans who found themselves in the middle of the Phillies’ postgame celebration, which was conducted while being serenaded by a familiar song.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yardbarker
Here's Projected Salaries For All 11 Arbitration-Eligible Red Sox Players
OF Alex Verdugo -- $6.9 million. Among the 11 arbitration-eligible players, there are a few luxury tax hits that stand out. Brasier (0-3, 5.78 ERA) would be an obvious non-tender candidate after a dreadful season, while Cordero, Almonte and Chang would make sense to consider moving on from as well.
Yardbarker
Yankees V Cleveland ALDS Game 1: Score projection, pitching matchup, more
The New York Yankees will start their playoff journey on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians, looking to put their best foot forward after enjoying a week off following the end of the 2022 regular season. The Yankees just barely missed 100 wins but enjoyed one of the best performances...
8 things to know about the Red Sox’ offseason
Several key players will either become free agents or are a year away from becoming a free agent. The Red Sox enter the 2023 offseason facing a lot of uncertainty. Boston finished in last place in the AL East in 2022, going 78-84 as three of its divisional foes made the playoffs while the fourth is a team on the rise.
Red Sox think Chris Sale can be ‘huge part of’ 2023 but he’s spent 340 games on IL since 2020
BOSTON — Chris Sale’s five-year, $145-million contract extension began at the start of the 2020 season. Since then, he has missed 340 out of 384 regular season games. He has been on the IL eight times since the start of the 2018 season. He dealt with left shoulder...
Yardbarker
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, Steal Red Sox's 2021 Postseason Tradition
That same song was used for each Red Sox celebration in their pursuit of a World Series last season. The song originated from catcher Kevin Plawecki, who used what would become an anthem as his walk-up song. The team loved it and played it during their postseason celebrations. The song...
Red Sox's Odds Of Getting No. 1 Pick In 2023 MLB Draft With First-Ever Lottery
The Boston Red Sox have a slight chance of getting the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft thanks to a new draft lottery format.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Gets Perfect 300 Game in Bowling
The All-Star right fielder took advantage of the break before the start of the NLDS by getting after it at the bowling alley.
