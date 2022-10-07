ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Globe

Why the Xander Bogaerts case is so special, and other Red Sox thoughts

Playing nine innings while finding it fitting that baseball will miss Dennis Eckersley in retirement more than it ever will David Price …. 1. Here’s where I fall on The Xander Bogaerts Situation. I understand why it may not be wise to sign him to the contract his past production suggests he deserves. The Red Sox need to do it anyway.
NBC Sports

Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston

J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yardbarker

Here's Projected Salaries For All 11 Arbitration-Eligible Red Sox Players

OF Alex Verdugo -- $6.9 million. Among the 11 arbitration-eligible players, there are a few luxury tax hits that stand out. Brasier (0-3, 5.78 ERA) would be an obvious non-tender candidate after a dreadful season, while Cordero, Almonte and Chang would make sense to consider moving on from as well.
Boston

8 things to know about the Red Sox’ offseason

Several key players will either become free agents or are a year away from becoming a free agent. The Red Sox enter the 2023 offseason facing a lot of uncertainty. Boston finished in last place in the AL East in 2022, going 78-84 as three of its divisional foes made the playoffs while the fourth is a team on the rise.
