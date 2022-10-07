Read full article on original website
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive center Maurice Smith spoke after FSU's Tuesday practice. He spoke about the disappointment of losing at NC State, how it is 'all about us', and looking forward to facing a talented Clemson defensive front. Full video is below:
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
It took Georgia a while to get rolling offensively in Saturday’s game against Auburn, but once the Bulldogs found their rhythm, they simply didn’t let up. The Bulldogs rode an outstanding defensive effort and two well-timed scoring drives until putting up three more rushing scores after halftime on their way to a commanding 42-10 victory. The win was more of the same for the Bulldogs, who have now beaten the Tigers eight straight times in Sanford Stadium.
On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney holds his weekly in-season press conference to preview Clemson's contest at Florida State on Saturday. Live updates will be in the comment section below.
Following Clemson's 31-3 win over Boston College on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Had no illusions this would be an easy task tonight. This is not an easy place to play. Jeff (Hafley) does a heck of a job. Boston College had guys banged up, but played their butts off.
