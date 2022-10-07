ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia's victory over Auburn

It took Georgia a while to get rolling offensively in Saturday’s game against Auburn, but once the Bulldogs found their rhythm, they simply didn’t let up. The Bulldogs rode an outstanding defensive effort and two well-timed scoring drives until putting up three more rushing scores after halftime on their way to a commanding 42-10 victory. The win was more of the same for the Bulldogs, who have now beaten the Tigers eight straight times in Sanford Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
247Sports

Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 31-3 win over Boston College

Following Clemson's 31-3 win over Boston College on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Had no illusions this would be an easy task tonight. This is not an easy place to play. Jeff (Hafley) does a heck of a job. Boston College had guys banged up, but played their butts off.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy