Fort Worth, TX

Hand sanitizer may have contributed to 3-alarm fire in Fort Worth, officials say

By CBS DFW Staff
 4 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer may have been a contributing factor to a 3-alarm fire that engulfed a large commercial building in Fort Worth Thursday night, officials say.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6, the Fort Worth Fire Department received multiple calls over a fire that made its way into the building located in the 2300 Block of Cullen Street.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy fire both on the outside and inside of the building and decided to attack it defensively--from the outside of the building.

Officials say around 20 firetrucks and 85 firefighters worked the scene, and that crews will rotate until "the incident is deemed safe."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but initial reports suggest alcohol-based hand sanitizer may have been a contributing factor, officials say.

No serious injuries were reported; However, one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

