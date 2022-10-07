Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-16 in Twiggs Co.
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One lane of I-16 West near Sgoda Road is closed due to an overnight crash and could remain closed until as late as noon. According to Twiggs County Fire Chief Jack Wood, the breaks on a tractor-trailer caught fire and spread. No injuries were reported.
2 children rescued, man taken into custody in Clayton County SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Two young girls were rescued and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Clayton County SWAT was called to a home along Pineglen Drive in the Forest Park area around 3 p.m. Monday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the home as...
Georgia K-9 killed in line of duty laid to rest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
wgxa.tv
'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near I-20 (DeKalb County, GA)
DeKalb County Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman. The crash happened on Gresham Road and I-20 at 7:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue
MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
Driver suffers minor injuries when car flips into DeKalb County river
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is safe after his car flipped into a river in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon, fire officials say. DeKalb County fire officials say a car overturned into the South River near Warrior’s Path. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman killed at Gwinnett County construction site identified
Her body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday evening. Edward Smith is wanted for felony murder.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County police said they need all hands on deck in a search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. on To Lani Court. Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 123...
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night at 9 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Woman found shot to death in driveway of construction site in Stone Mountain, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Stone Mountain Friday night. Authorities said she was found dead in the driveway of a construction site near 5170 Stone Mountain Highway. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and said they found the woman outside a wrecked vehicle.
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
Police search for missing 13-year-old Lithonia girl
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl named Keosha who has been missing since Saturday. According to police, Keosha was last seen near Stone Meadow Road in Lithonia. She is 5’3, and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Comments / 0