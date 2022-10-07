ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, GA

wgxa.tv

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-16 in Twiggs Co.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One lane of I-16 West near Sgoda Road is closed due to an overnight crash and could remain closed until as late as noon. According to Twiggs County Fire Chief Jack Wood, the breaks on a tractor-trailer caught fire and spread. No injuries were reported.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call canceled after 19-year-old Newton County man found

COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
COVINGTON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County police said they need all hands on deck in a search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. on To Lani Court. Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 123...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA

Community Policy