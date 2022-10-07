ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Spectrum Opens Store on Jackson Avenue, Aims to Serve Sunnyside, Long Island City Customers

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dE3be_0iPxjLZH00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Spectrum opened a store in Long Island City Thursday with the aim of providing customers with a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

The store is located at 23-20 Jackson Ave. and aims to provide consumers in Long Island City and Sunnyside with more accessible service. Spectrum has several other stores in Queens, including two Astoria locations—28-56 Steinway St. and 31-01 23rd Ave.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Long Island City is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”

The new Long Island City Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers.

This store joins thirteen other store locations that Spectrum already has in Queens including: 220-09 Hillside Ave. in Queens Village; 134-56 Springfield Blvd. in Springfield Gardens; 37-35 82nd St. in Jackson Heights; 28-56 Steinway St. and 31-01 23rd Ave. in Astoria; 40-24 College Point Blvd. at the Skyview Mall in Flushing; 71-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills; 80-28 Cooper Ave. at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale; 164-10 Jamaica Ave. and 133-19 Atlantic Ave. in Jamaica; 61-38 190th St. at the Fresh Meadows Shops in Fresh Meadows; 23-58A Bell Blvd. in Bayside; and 90-15 Queens Blvd. at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FU7Fs_0iPxjLZH00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i0wt_0iPxjLZH00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OerX_0iPxjLZH00
(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
City
Springfield Gardens, NY
City
Jamaica, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Springfield, NY
City
Queens Village, NY
City
Astoria, NY
Queens, NY
Business
City
Bayside, NY
City
Sunnyside, NY
City
Glendale, NY
Queens Post

Owners of Suryaside Yoga in Sunnyside to Open Package Free Grocery Store

The owners of a well-known yoga studio in Sunnyside are set to open a new grocery store that aims to reduce people’s use of plastics and packaging. The store, which will be called Seed and Oil by Suryaside, will open at 49-20 Skillman Ave. and offer items such as dry foods, nuts, seeds, cooking oils and legumes. The establishment will be located near the corner of Skillman Avenue and 50th Street, adjacent to Aubergine Café, and is scheduled to open in November.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queens Center Mall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Store Info#Retail Industry#Steinway St#Spectrum Stores Retail#Spectrum Mobile#College Point Blvd#The Shops At Atlas Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Queens Post

Drunk Driver Sentenced to Up to 12 Years in Prison for Death of Dirt Bike Rider on Long Island Expressway

A Connecticut man who drove drunk and killed a dirt bike rider on the Long Island Expressway last year has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Jorge Serrano, 30, was sentenced today to between 4 1/2 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He confessed to fatally striking a 19-year-old dirt bike rider while driving drunk westbound on the Long Island Expressway during the early hours of Sept. 11, 2021.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Officials Cut the Ribbon on the New Bus Lanes Along the 21st Street Corridor in Astoria/LIC

The NYC Department of Transportation and the MTA cut the ribbon on new bus lanes along 21st Street in Astoria Thursday. The lanes, which stretch 3.4 miles and run from Astoria to Long Island City, will serve 29,000 MTA bus riders along three different routes—the Q66, Q69 and Q100. These routes serve two of NYCHA’s largest developments, the Queensbridge and Ravenswood Houses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy