Spectrum Opens Store on Jackson Avenue, Aims to Serve Sunnyside, Long Island City Customers

(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Spectrum opened a store in Long Island City Thursday with the aim of providing customers with a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

The store is located at 23-20 Jackson Ave. and aims to provide consumers in Long Island City and Sunnyside with more accessible service. Spectrum has several other stores in Queens, including two Astoria locations—28-56 Steinway St. and 31-01 23rd Ave.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Long Island City is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”

The new Long Island City Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers.

This store joins thirteen other store locations that Spectrum already has in Queens including: 220-09 Hillside Ave. in Queens Village; 134-56 Springfield Blvd. in Springfield Gardens; 37-35 82nd St. in Jackson Heights; 28-56 Steinway St. and 31-01 23rd Ave. in Astoria; 40-24 College Point Blvd. at the Skyview Mall in Flushing; 71-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills; 80-28 Cooper Ave. at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale; 164-10 Jamaica Ave. and 133-19 Atlantic Ave. in Jamaica; 61-38 190th St. at the Fresh Meadows Shops in Fresh Meadows; 23-58A Bell Blvd. in Bayside; and 90-15 Queens Blvd. at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst.

(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

(Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)