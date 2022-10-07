Read full article on original website
Related
b969fm.com
Traffic alert! Portion of South Anthony to close Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City Utilities says that work to keep combined sewage out of the Maumee River as City Utilities continues stormwater and will require the closure of a portion of South Anthony starting Tuesday. On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard will temporarily close between Wayne...
b969fm.com
Shooting suspect evades police at East Central Towers Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., FWPD officers were on patrol near Hanna and Hayden when they heard several gunshots nearby. According to a release from FWPD, while they searched the area dispatch got a call reporting a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments.
b969fm.com
FWPD family welcomes therapy dog “Tinsley”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Monday, the Fort Wayne Police Department introduced “Tinsley” to the public. At a news conference at Chief Stephen Reed’s office, the force’s new addition took center stage. “Tinsley” is named after Officer Davis Tinsley who died in the line of duty in 2018.
b969fm.com
ISP: Double-homicide suspect killed during police shootout in Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – The man who was a suspect in a double homicide was killed in a shootout with police early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). Polcie say they found the bodies of two people outside of a home on North Elizabeth Street in Angola around 1 a.m., a release sent by ISP says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
b969fm.com
TinCaps gear up for Halloween
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – With Halloween on deck, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have several special offerings for fans this month. TinCaps Kids Club Members can enter to win the experience of trick-or-treating with team mascot Johnny TinCap on Monday, October 31. The TinCaps Kids Club is free to...
b969fm.com
Bidding has begun for ‘Sammie’s Bottle Cap Murals’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Riverfront Fort Wayne have announced “a beautiful partnership with Sammie Vance of Sammie’s Buddy Bench notoriety”. The online auction features five eye-catching 62×48 inch murals made from over 5,000 total recycled plastic bottle caps and...
b969fm.com
Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Christmas assistance programs this week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. October 10th through the 14th, at The Salvation Army office at 2901 N. Clinton Street. Families who are...
b969fm.com
Voter registration for midterms is Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Those wishing to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, have until the close of business on Tuesday, October 11, 2018, to register to vote or submit any changes to their voter registration records. The Allen County Voter Registration office is...
Comments / 0