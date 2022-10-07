ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

WMTW

Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale

WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
WATERVILLE, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
102.9 WBLM

Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization

Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Stunning Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. For those of you who love traveling and are always up for exploring new places, I have put together a list of four amazing beaches in Maine that are absolutely stunning and that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Theater at Monmouth presents abridged AS YOU LIKE IT

Coming on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30pm: All the world’s a stage in As You Like It, Shakespeare’s gender-bending comedy, where poetry, mistaken identities, and true loves lost and found abound! As part of the Strand Family Series, tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can scale, $0-20. The performance is recommended for ages 11 and up. Running time is 60-90 minutes.
MONMOUTH, ME
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
B98.5

The Most Common Last Names in Maine, Is Yours One Of Them?

Have you ever wondered what the most commonly used names in Maine are? Well, I've got the list for you here!. These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage. Maine should receive an award for the beauty it brings during this time of year. The fall...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
MAINE STATE
ENC Today

Best Ski Resort In Maine

Sugarloaf is a mountain resort in Maine that offers world-class skiing and snowboarding. The resort is located in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and is the largest ski area in the state. Sugarloaf has a summit elevation of 4,237 feet (1,293 meters) and a base elevation of 1,458 feet (445 meters). The resort has 156 trails, spread over 993 acres (4.01 square kilometers) of skiable terrain. The trails are segregated into five separate areas – the Tote Road Area, the Narrow Gauge Area, the Sugarloaf Park Area, the Spillway East Area, and the Spillway West Area. There are also three terrain parks – the South Ridge Terrain Park, the Main Street Terrain Park, and the Superpipe.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine antlerless deer permits for sale on Oct. 11

MAINE, USA — Maine residents will be able to purchase antlerless deer permits beginning on Oct. 11. The permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Maine Department on Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website. The permit purchase date was rescheduled due to website issues. There...
MAINE STATE
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner

Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

13th Annual Joy to be Bald Cancer Fundraiser for Lisa Mosher

** MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 - PULLED PORK DINNER to benefit LISA MOSHER **. Where: Dockside Family Restaurant, 30 Main Street, Belfast. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. The 13th Annual Joy to be Bald event will be held in two parts this year, to benefit two local recipients, Lisa Mosher and Pete Lovejoy. The first...
BELFAST, ME

