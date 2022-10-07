Read full article on original website
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill funerals take place
The funerals have taken place of two victims of the explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal, that killed 10 people. Masses were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill. Mourners at Ms Gallagher's funeral were told she will be remembered for the...
Prince and Princess of Wales take over Radio 1 Newsbeat
The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken over BBC Newsbeat to present a mental health special. The royals have become reporters, visiting Radio 1's Live Lounge to hear the experiences of four guests. They spoke about the importance of opening up and building a "toolbox" to help you deal...
