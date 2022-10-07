Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
‘There could be more to come’: Herschel Walker campaign plagued by controversies ahead of Senate race
Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, speaks with Lindsey Reiser about whether recent scandals surrounding Herschel Walker are likely to impact the outcome of the Georgia Senate Race, as well as how the Warnock campaign is reacting to the developments. Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
For a Herschel Walker win, Georgia's evangelicals are willing to sell their souls
The devil went down to Georgia this week, and he was surprised to find that white evangelicals had already beat him to soul stealing. This time, though, no amount of good fiddle playing is going to make the state’s evangelical voters let go of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion rights candidate accused of paying for a former sexual partner’s abortion in 2009.
MSNBC
New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal
A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
MSNBC
Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eugene Robinson and Civil Rights Attorney David Henderson join Andrea Mitchell to respond to Senator Tuberville’s remarks over the weekend, which Robinson characterizes as “Jim Crow era rhetoric being used in the year 2022.” Robinson notes, “The Republican Party that played such a crucial role in passing that important civil rights legislation of the 1960s can’t even bestir itself to mildly condemn this kind of just blatantly bullhorn racist comment from Tuberville. It is absolutely outrageous.” Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Migrants in U.S. struggle for survival despite added burden of GOP political stunts
Alex Wagner talks with a Venezuelan asylum seeker who was bused to Washington, D.C. as part of a political stunt by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and is trying to find work and awaits a court date in New York City while migrants he travelled with are lured to Florida with the promise of work and food to help with hurricane recovery efforts.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him
A bombshell New York Times report says former President Donald Trump wanted to make a deal with the National Archives – exchange a batch of sensitive documents sitting at Mar-a-Lago for material related to the FBI's investigation into his 2016 campaign ties to Russia. In effect, exchanging government property for other government property. His aides never carried out the plan, according to the New York Times. In another major development, the Washington Post revealed that Trump asked his lawyer, Alex Cannon, to tell the National Archives that Trump had already returned all of the documents they were seeking. Cannon refused to convey the message for Trump because he was not sure it was true. It turned out, in fact, not to be true as Trump still had thousands of documents, including some highly classified ones, according to publicly-released inventories from the Justice Department. Chasing Trump for top secret documents is “absolutely crazy,” according to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, speaking on ‘Velshi’. “The fact that we have to sit there and play this game with the former President of the United States…This is beyond unheard of. Ali, if this was you, certainly if this was me, we’d be in jail in 24 hours.”Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee
Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us: What racism costs everyone and how we can prosper together," talks with Alex Wagner about recent events in the news that show a pattern of thinking among conservatives that sees anything that addresses structural inequality as an attack on white people. Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
How Herschel Walker’s latest mess managed to get even worse
It was a week ago today when Herschel Walker was credibly accused of paying for an abortion for one of his ex-girlfriends, despite running on a platform of a no-exceptions abortions ban. As we’ve discussed, the woman bolstered her claims by providing The Daily Beast, which broke the story, with a copy of the check and get-well card — complete with his handwritten signature on it — she received from the Georgia Republican. The outlet also confirmed the story with a contemporaneous witness.
MSNBC
President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context
NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’
Moments after finishing his first Senate campaign debate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Johnson now walking back previous comments supporting a nationwide abortion ban and Johnson’s plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery
The Alex Jones defamation trial, how the Sandy Hook families are coping, and his gun safety fundraiser are all discussed by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). "I'm furious,” Sen. Murphy tells The ReidOut. “That's my basic emotion here, real fury at Alex Jones for putting these parents through this misery. Many of these parents have had death threats."Oct. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: Sen. Tuberville was using a racist attack without using the racist term
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Al., during a Saturday rally in Nevada for former President Trump said Democrats are in favor of 'reparations' because they are 'pro-crime.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Sen. Tuberville's remarks.Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell after Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv and other major cities across Ukraine. “This new move, I think, signals a change in Putin strategy, and it's one that the West is going to have to react to,” says Stavridis. “This is the moment to revisit the idea of providing the Ukrainians tactical war-fighting jets, MIG-29s F-16s. Let's let the Ukrainians control their skies. That's the best way to stop this.”Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Political analyst describes Biden’s marijuana pardon as 'monumental'
President Biden has pardoned all federal convictions for marijuana possession. A move MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi says is “monumental,” setting democrats up to win favor with voters ahead of midterms. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez alongside Brown Sociology professor Gonzalez Van Cleve to discuss. Oct. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Will the U.S. progress or regress? The rollback of reproductive rights is an ominous sign.
Iranian women have had enough. In a viral protest movement that has continued for weeks, women are marching, burning their hijabs and courageously protesting decades of repression and abuse. As the exiled activist Masih Alinejad once said, the hijab is like the Berlin Wall. “If we bring it down, the entire system will collapse.” Iranian women fight knowing that their freedom, equality, and power is fundamental to democracy — not just for them, but for all.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’
The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Cheney: Jan. 6 panel still discussing criminal referrals
The Jan. 6 Committee has just over two months left to decide whether to recommend charges against former President Trump and his enablers. Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for The Guardian, and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin discuss which way the committee is leaning and why Trump is making a “Hail Mary” appeal to the Supreme Court about the Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 9, 2022.
