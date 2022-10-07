Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.

Read full article on original website
Kathy Doyle
4d ago
Actually they should never had voted for him!!!! He began as a conservative years ago and turned his back on us! This Mike Doyle is an honest guy & atleast wanting to be an answer to our problems in Pennsylvania!Vote for this MIKE DOYLE!!!!
Reply(9)
12
Related
fox29.com
Pennsylvania voters emphasize abortion rights in upcoming election, poll finds
PHILADELPHIA - When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it jump started the midterm elections with a thunderclap. Now, with just weeks left until the election, abortion rights appear to be a defining issue for voters, especially for a group of Delaware County moms. While enjoying the sunshine at...
Fetterman pushes for union support in Philly amid small Senate race lead
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman made a couple of campaign stops in Philadelphia Monday, amid polls showing that his lead over Republican Mehmet Oz is shrinking. He rallied labor support at an appearance in the Northeast.
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful
With New Jersey in view, the Democrat took advantage of geography. The post In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Outcome of Pennsylvania legislative races could impact future of proposed constitutional amendments
There is a lot of attention on the Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senate races. But there are other issues at stake in this year's election, including who represents you in Harrisburg. But your vote in state House and Senate races could also impact the future of several proposed constitutional amendments.
Republican Lisa Scheller making her second bid in 7th Congressional District
Republican Lisa Scheller is making her second try at running in the 7th Congressional District. Scheller, of Allentown, is president and CEO of Silberline Manufacturing, a global aluminum pigment company. She is again facing incumbent Democrat Susan Wild, a lawyer from South Whitehall Township. Wild, who is seeking her third,...
On Pennsylvania’s campaign trail, the doctor will see you now
The state’s medical sector is campaigning in unprecedented ways, motivated by abortion and concerns about their profession.
POLITICO
Arizona’s clash over illegal immigration and college tuition
THE DREAM CONTINUES — Voters in a key border state will soon weigh a major reversal of local anti-immigrant policy. — Undocumented Arizona high school graduates can receive in-state university and community college tuition if Proposition 308 wins approval in November. Fired-up Latino organizers and prominent business interests back the measure. A handful of Republicans helped push the initiative onto the state’s action-packed midterm ballot. A lifelong conservative even chairs supporters’ well-funded political action committee.
RELATED PEOPLE
WGAL
Fetterman rallies in York
YORK, Pa. — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally in his hometown of York. Fetterman has held very few events since suffering a stroke. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, rallied supporters at the Weis Market's Arena, exactly one month until Election Day. Since his stroke, he's campaigned largely on social media, but with polls showing a tighter race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz., Fetterman is hitting the trail.
thisislowermerion.com
PA’s Red Counties Had Higher Covid Death Rates
Last week several news sources reported on a paper that compared the frequency of Covid deaths between Republicans and Democrats. To the surprise of no one, the paper concluded that Republicans were more likely to die from Covid than Democrats. In Pennsylvania, for the most part, the counties where Donald...
echo-pilot.com
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt. While...
Sen. Sherrod Brown: Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio legislature are “anti-union”
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Labor unions may be down in terms of their numbers—but if you ask Senator Sherrod Brown, they shouldn’t be counted out. During his appearance in Steubenville this week, the Ohio congressman said that 70 percent of the population sees unions as a force for good. […]
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Philly, highlights key issues ahead of midterm election
A giant Black Voters Matter bus rolled into North Philadelphia Saturday as part of a We Won’t Black Down national bus tour. It was the centerpiece of a community health fair block party that shut down a portion of North Broad Street.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prosecutors seek prison for Pa. man’s attack on AP journalist during Capitol riot
Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to...
POLITICO
Why is Walsh waiting?
Last week, I wrote about how Acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh has been “acting” for three years because Camden County’s two Democratic senators have been blocking the Merchantville resident’s nomination. This weekend, The Star-Ledger’s Tom Moran published a column in which he asked Democratic power broker George...
POLITICO
28 days to go: Florida's coming election
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Florida’s election will be held in exactly four weeks. Here’s where things stand:. Final day— Today is the voter registration deadline. The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis is not extending the deadline even though parts of the state are just now beginning to recover from Hurricane Ian. (Back in 2018, Florida Democrats successfully sued to get the deadline extended due to Hurricane Michael.) Republicans outnumber Democrats statewide by nearly 270,000 (as of Aug. 31) and promises by the Democrats to boost their voter registration efforts ahead of this year’s election appear to be illusory.
Josh Shapiro secures support from Boilermakers union that has scalded Democrats before
Usually, a Democrat getting an endorsement from a labor union is a “dog-bites-man story.” But when gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro scooped up the backing of Boilermakers Local 154 Thursday in Pittsburgh, it was a sign of how he has avoided political landmines that have derailed other Democrats. “Josh...
Comments / 43