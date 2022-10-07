Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Florida’s election will be held in exactly four weeks. Here’s where things stand:. Final day— Today is the voter registration deadline. The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis is not extending the deadline even though parts of the state are just now beginning to recover from Hurricane Ian. (Back in 2018, Florida Democrats successfully sued to get the deadline extended due to Hurricane Michael.) Republicans outnumber Democrats statewide by nearly 270,000 (as of Aug. 31) and promises by the Democrats to boost their voter registration efforts ahead of this year’s election appear to be illusory.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO