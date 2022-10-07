ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.

POLITICO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kathy Doyle
4d ago

Actually they should never had voted for him!!!! He began as a conservative years ago and turned his back on us! This Mike Doyle is an honest guy & atleast wanting to be an answer to our problems in Pennsylvania!Vote for this MIKE DOYLE!!!!

thevalleyledger.com

Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks

Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
POLITICO

Arizona’s clash over illegal immigration and college tuition

THE DREAM CONTINUES — Voters in a key border state will soon weigh a major reversal of local anti-immigrant policy. — Undocumented Arizona high school graduates can receive in-state university and community college tuition if Proposition 308 wins approval in November. Fired-up Latino organizers and prominent business interests back the measure. A handful of Republicans helped push the initiative onto the state’s action-packed midterm ballot. A lifelong conservative even chairs supporters’ well-funded political action committee.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAL

Fetterman rallies in York

YORK, Pa. — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally in his hometown of York. Fetterman has held very few events since suffering a stroke. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, rallied supporters at the Weis Market's Arena, exactly one month until Election Day. Since his stroke, he's campaigned largely on social media, but with polls showing a tighter race with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz., Fetterman is hitting the trail.
YORK, PA
thisislowermerion.com

PA’s Red Counties Had Higher Covid Death Rates

Last week several news sources reported on a paper that compared the frequency of Covid deaths between Republicans and Democrats. To the surprise of no one, the paper concluded that Republicans were more likely to die from Covid than Democrats. In Pennsylvania, for the most part, the counties where Donald...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Why is Walsh waiting?

Last week, I wrote about how Acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh has been “acting” for three years because Camden County’s two Democratic senators have been blocking the Merchantville resident’s nomination. This weekend, The Star-Ledger’s Tom Moran published a column in which he asked Democratic power broker George...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
POLITICO

28 days to go: Florida's coming election

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Florida’s election will be held in exactly four weeks. Here’s where things stand:. Final day— Today is the voter registration deadline. The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis is not extending the deadline even though parts of the state are just now beginning to recover from Hurricane Ian. (Back in 2018, Florida Democrats successfully sued to get the deadline extended due to Hurricane Michael.) Republicans outnumber Democrats statewide by nearly 270,000 (as of Aug. 31) and promises by the Democrats to boost their voter registration efforts ahead of this year’s election appear to be illusory.
FLORIDA STATE

