DENVER — Russell Wilson's shoulder injury might be more serious than originally anticipated. The Broncos quarterback injured his throwing shoulder against the Raiders and was limited last week against the Colts, in which he had his worst game as a Bronco. Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to treat his shoulder with an injection, The Denver Gazette confirmed on Saturday. According to the NFL Network, Wilson has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is commonly seen in baseball players and an injury "that is not usually treated with an injection." Wilson intends to play through the injury on Monday, Oct. 17 against the Chargers.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO