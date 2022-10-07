ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
thecomeback.com

Was the Russell Wilson trade a mistake?

Football fans around the world are trying to wash their eyes out after watching the Denver Broncos lose 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. It was one of the season’s worst games and one of the worst offensive efforts in quite some time. A blind man considered himself lucky that he didn’t have to see the game, an opinion his Twitter followers generally agreed with.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL’s big Broncos mistake being exposed

When the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, it dominated NFL headlines. Not only was it a blockbuster trade, but many believe it would put the Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett over the top. Through the first five weeks of the regular...
FanSided

Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
CBS Denver

Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT

Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late.He threw an interception in the end zone.The Denver Broncos quarterback had another shot to win the game in overtime.He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson couldn't deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night."I let the team down tonight," said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy's game-tying field goal with...
thecomeback.com

Nathaniel Hackett knows what Broncos offense needs

After watching his team lose 12-9 on Thursday night and have another dismal offense performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks the problem with his offense is that they need to gel. “I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters Friday. “I think we’re in...
NOLA.com

The Saints made 6 Saturday transactions in a roster shuffle, including waiving RB Tony Jones

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves official Saturday ahead of their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans waived running back Tony Jones, placed safety P.J. Williams on injured reserve, activated defensive tackle Malcolm Roach off injured reserve, signed safety Bryce Thompson off their own practice squad, and elevated defensive back Chris Harris and receiver Keith Kirkwood off the practice squad.
The Denver Gazette

Broncos' Russell Wilson flies to Los Angeles to treat injured shoulder

DENVER — Russell Wilson's shoulder injury might be more serious than originally anticipated. The Broncos quarterback injured his throwing shoulder against the Raiders and was limited last week against the Colts, in which he had his worst game as a Bronco. Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to treat his shoulder with an injection, The Denver Gazette confirmed on Saturday. According to the NFL Network, Wilson has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is commonly seen in baseball players and an injury "that is not usually treated with an injection." Wilson intends to play through the injury on Monday, Oct. 17 against the Chargers.
Yardbarker

Saints Make Six Moves Including Placing CB P.J. Williams On IR

Saints waived RB Tony Jones. Saints placed CB P.J. Williams on injured reserve. Saints activated DT Malcolm Roach from injured reserve. Saints elevated CB Chris Harris and WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster. Saints signed DB Bryce Thompson to their active roster. Williams will miss at least the next...
