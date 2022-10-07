Read full article on original website
Comfortable Trousers Are Everywhere Right Now—Here Are 8 Under-$100 Pairs You Need in Your Wardrobe
If you're seeing trousers left and right, trust me, you're not seeing things. A pant that has long been associated with "business attire," trousers are flooding the internet, and are now making their way back into our closets (just like cargo pants) as this fall's "it" pant. It's with good reason, though—trousers are crisp, comfortable to wear, and ultra sleek. Best of all? They look really gorgeous with a pair of sneakers (or loafers—it's a "Choose Your Adventure" type style situation). And this fall, we're spotting several under-$100 statement pairs that everyone can rock.
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
I Can (and Will) Wear These Jeans Every Day—Here Are 5 Chic Looks
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
I’m In The Mood For Something New, These Zara and H&M Items Are Next Level
Every time I’m itching to shop and add something new to my closet (which is more often than not) I go straight to Zara and H&M to do a little browsing. This time however I was blown away by how many great new arrivals they had. With fall being here I need to start stepping up my cooler weather style, so I have been looking for everything from new boots and hats to great sweaters and dresses. Zara and H&M did not disappoint, I mean there were so many great items I couldn't decide what was going to make it from my wishlist to my wardrobe. Now I know one of the common complaints about shopping at Zara or H&M is that there is just so much product to look through before you find the items that you actually love. But luckily for you, I’ve already gone through the site and picked out some of the best pieces both retailers have on the market right now.
These Birkenstock Clogs Will See You Through Fall and Beyond
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Now that we’re fully entrenched in fall, comfort is key—especially when it comes to footwear. It’s time to toss those flip-flops and strappy heels to the back of your closet and invest in footwear that’ll help you survive the cooler months in maximum footwear contentment: We’re talking about the Birkenstock clog.This iconic shoe is a fall staple thanks to its business in the front, party in the back design that allows your toes to stay warm while your heels get some air. A cushy...
If We're Talking Fall Footwear, These Are the 4 Trends You Need to Know
Peep my closet, and you'll immediately notice that I tend to overindulge in the shoe department. Some may call this a problem, but I call it research. Sneakers, wedges, ankle boots—you name it, and I've tested it. After all, I'm here to tell you what's in and what's out. (It's all part of the job description, right?) This season, my colleagues and I have noticed a few key footwear trends on both the runways and the street style set. And between Western-inspired boots and bold pink platforms, the shoe game has never looked better. Fortunately for us, Zappos's collection of Steve Madden shoes makes it easy to shop.
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
ETOnline.com
Take an Extra 40% Off Jeans, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Staples at Madewell
Fall is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your fall outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted fall staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no fall essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
We Designed the Perfect Fall Boot—Here's How 3 Editors Have Been Wearing It
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it’s the trending denim of the moment or the season’s It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
These J.Crew and H&M Items Are Simple But Will Earn You Major Compliments
If your wardrobe, like mine, is made up of a lot of simple items, you're going to love what's coming your way. Yep, there's a whole bunch of easy and versatile pieces ahead from go-to retailers. I'm talking about J.Crew and H&M—two stores that are filled with elevated basics.
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why we love custom leather jackets by The Jacket Maker
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A leather jacket that fits just right without breaking the bank? Now there's a great holiday gift. You can buy...
Here Are 25 Chic Dress Pants To Help You Nail Fall’s Grown-up Pant Trend Perfectly
Shopping for work clothes is never fun, unless you're aware of all the fabulous dress pants out there these days. Sure, sweatpants have been the norm over the last few years of Zoom meetings and remote lifestyles, but trust us when we say there are dressier options in stores and online that are as, if not more, comfortable.
Bangs Are Low-Key the Best Haircut If You Have a Round Face Shape—Here's Proof
Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."
We Stalk Shopbop and Nordstrom Every Day—These 9 Brands Always Get Us Excited
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
Finding Expensive-Looking Décor Is My Forte—These Amazon Pieces Pass the Test
Fall isn't exactly an excuse to splurge on new home decor, but it surely makes me want to. And in my book, that's good enough. But the cherry on top of pumpkin spice scented candles and flannel sheets? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. From October 11 until tomorrow October 12, the retailer will be marking down thousands of items from jewelry to gadgets and clothes. Think of it as round two of Amazon's epic Prime Day.
I’m a fashion expert – how to keep your clothes looking expensive for years using my favorite tools
WHETHER your wardrobe is full of versatile, quality pieces or bargain finds in every style, how you take care of your clothing matters. One fashion expert shared the affordable tools she uses to keep her clothing looking expensive, whether it's a luxurious sweater or a reliable pair of vintage jeans.
Designer Bag Prices Have Gone Up, But I Found These 34 Under $500
As you may already know, I’m very into bags. From tracking down the best options on secondhand sites to curating my own little collection to simply seeing them in my day-to-day work “research,” if there’s a cool purse out there, I know about it and have already thought about owning it. So in my continued effort to bring you all some grade-A content, today I thought I’d round up my favorite designer It bags of the moment but with a very exciting peg. From classics like Prada and Gucci to current it-girl brands like By Far or Luar, I’ve rounded up the 35 coolest, brand-new, under-$500 purses on the market right now, just for you. Since I likely lost you at under $500, I’ll end it here and let you continue on to shop.
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
