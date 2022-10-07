Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
Twitter locked rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also that, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Kathie Lee Gifford doesn’t plan to read Kelly Ripa’s book
Kathie Lee Gifford says she’s going to pass on reading Kelly Ripa’s new book. Ripa became co-host of “Live With Regis and Kelly” in 2000, after Gifford left the longtime morning show. In her new book, “Live Wire: Long -Winded Short Stories, Ripa writes about her...
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Nikki Finke, sharp-tongued Hollywood columnist, dies at 68
NEW YORK (AP) — Nikki Finke, the veteran reporter who became one of Hollywood’s top journalists as founder of the entertainment trade website Deadline.com, has died. She was 68. Deadline reports that Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. Finke’s sharp-tongued tenacity made her the most-feared columnist in show business. A famously reclusive blogger, Finke began writing LA Weekly’s “Deadline Hollywood” column in 2002 and made it essential reading for gossip and trade news. Four years later, she launched Deadline Hollywood Daily as a website. Blogging at Deadline.com, Finke made a pugnacious media empire of scoops and gossip, renowned for her “live-snarking” award shows and story updates that blared “TOLDJA!” when one of her earlier exclusives proved accurate.
Eileen Ryan, ‘Magnolia’ actress and Sean Penn’s mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn’s publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were...
An LGBTQ guide to coming out safely and happily
National Coming Out Day is October 11, established to honor LGBTQ people stepping fully into their true selves to others –— also known as coming out of the closet. It’s a day for honoring the act, and all the related hopes, fears, dreams and expectations for the future.
