ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Bourguet leads Arizona State past No. 21 UW Huskies 45-38

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Trenton Bourguet was a fifth-string walk-on four years ago and spent the spring in a walking boot when he wasn’t practicing. The Arizona State quarterback prepared as if he was going to be the starter no matter where he was on the depth chart or how bad his foot hurt — a mentality that paid off in a huge way for the Sun Devils.
TEMPE, AZ
MyNorthwest.com

T Line restarts service as expansion continues on track

After construction on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension halted service of the T Line between the Tacoma Dome and Commerce Street Station on July 31, train service officially restarted Tuesday. Officials say that service will run as usual between Tacoma Dome and Commerce Street Station for the remainder of the...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
MyNorthwest.com

Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee

An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
KIRKLAND, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Police policy would let DUI suspects flee even if in stolen car

A draft policy mandates Seattle police allow DUI suspects to flee, even when they’re in stolen cars. And if a DUI suspect in a vehicle refuses to comply, officers must leave the scene. Some officers have already been told to follow this new guidance, according to multiple sources. Captain...
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy