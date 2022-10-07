TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Trenton Bourguet was a fifth-string walk-on four years ago and spent the spring in a walking boot when he wasn’t practicing. The Arizona State quarterback prepared as if he was going to be the starter no matter where he was on the depth chart or how bad his foot hurt — a mentality that paid off in a huge way for the Sun Devils.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO