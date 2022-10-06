Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Q&A with James Eklund | The 10,000-foot view with leading Colorado water attorney
A fifth-generation Coloradan, James Eklund is one of the region’s leading water attorneys, currently with Sherman & Howard where he leads the firm’s water and natural resources practice. He also manages his family’s Centennial Ranch, dating back to 1888, in the Plateau Valley on the Western Slope.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Wolves at our door — more on the way
State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote 'no' on legalizing more dangerous drugs
We know what happens when voters or legislators legalize or “decriminalize” drugs. The proof, in Colorado and from regions around the globe, is always the same. Deregulation of illicit drugs leads to more substance abuse. More abuse leads to more broken families, unemployment, crime, mental health problems and death.
coloradopolitics.com
CRONIN & LOEVY | What Colorado candidate websites try to say
Dressed for active duty, Dan Montoya stands in front of a Marine Corps tank with its metallic treads and gun turret. The photograph has been placed on his campaign website to let you know that he is a 20-year U.S Marine veteran. Dan is running for the District 28 seat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradopolitics.com
FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage
Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
coloradopolitics.com
ProgressNow Colorado agrees to pay fine over primary voter guide that failed to disclose information
ProgressNow Colorado agreed to pay a fine for a primary "voter guide" that failed to fully disclose required information. Under the settlement with the Colorado Secretary of State, ProgressNow will pay $16,277 over a complaint filed in June by the Maven Law Group. It was the third complaint over ProgressNow's...
coloradopolitics.com
CALDARA | Embrace vote harvesting
Conservatives concerned about the integrity of this fall’s Colorado election are working to get poll watchers and election judges to witness and record any mischief. One big worry is ballot harvesting. Of course, there is one small problem. Ballot harvesting in Colorado is perfectly legal. Conservatives shouldn’t be angry it happens. They should be irate that their side doesn’t do it as well.
coloradopolitics.com
Consumer data privacy protection advances in Colorado with draft rules
The next steps are afoot in setting up stronger requirements for protecting consumer data privacy in Colorado. The Colorado Attorney General's Office is seeking public comment on draft rules tied to 2021 legislation that will allow consumers more control over their personal data, including a so-called "universal opt-out." The draft...
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
COVER STORY: Kirkmeyer, Caraveo square off in battleground 8th CD, Colorado's new US House district
Editor's note: This is part a series that looks into Colorado's biggest general election contests. If Coloradans are up late on election night awaiting results in this year's midterms, there's a good chance the race that will have local and national political watchers on the edge of their seat will be the barnburner in the state's newly created congressional district north of the Denver metro area.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado court upholds expulsion of DougCo student who allegedly made 'hitlist,' allusions to shooting
A trial judge correctly upheld the Douglas County School District's expulsion of a student who allegedly created a "hitlist" and made other allusions to school shootings online, Colorado's second-highest court determined last week. At the time the student, identified as "John Doe," made the comments over messaging platform Discord, it...
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Congressional candidate calls government growth ‘unavoidable’
Fifty-Five Years Ago This Week: Speaking to concerned farmers, ranchers and campaign supporters in the City of Limon, Conrad McBride, Democratic candidate for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, said that there was “an obvious price squeeze between static farm prices and inflated land prices today,” and added that – short of perfect cooperation – would require government intervention.
Comments / 0