2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in deadly shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of two men in a restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is charged with capital murder. Two other suspects, who have not been identified, also remain at large. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct....
2 people found dead in Baytown linked to gunman who killed 2 other men, injured 2 others, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — Two people were found dead in Baytown on Sunday and they're believed to be connected to a man who killed two men and injured two others last week, according to police. The bodies were found Sunday in an oil field near Causeway Road and Evergreen. The...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
conroetoday.com
Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
3-year-old girl found wandering alone in Pasadena parking lot, police say
PASADENA, Texas — A girl was found alone in a parking lot in Pasadena, according to police. Authorities said the girl was found wandering in a parking lot on Richey Street near the Pasadena Freeway. Police said she wasn't able to tell officers her full name but did say...
cw39.com
Man shot multiple times in southwest Houston Sunday
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Police are searching for the killer after a man was killed in a shooting over the weekend. HPD said that units responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night in the 12800 block of Dunlap St.. When they arrived, officers located a man shot multiple times in the drivers seat of a car. Houston fire responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Burglary of a Building
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Property and Financial Crimes need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Burglary of a Building. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect burglarized a building located in the 100 block of Berry...
Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check
Deputies believe the women were mother and daughter whom family members say they haven't heard from in two days before the tragic discovery.
Click2Houston.com
‘The Evidence Room’: The murder case that haunts the Harris Co. criminal exhibit archive manager
Houston – Thousands of boxes fill the shelves of the Harris County Criminal Exhibits Archive Room, and they are all managed by one woman: Rhonda Spinks. Despite the thousands of boxes full of horrors, Spinks says there’s just one case that gets to her. The case of Josue...
Click2Houston.com
Driver sought after man struck, killed while crossing North Freeway in north Harris County, police say
HOUSTON – A cash reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run collision on Sept. 24 in north Harris County, according to Houston Crime Stoppers. The crash was reported at 8:28 a.m. when the vehicle struck Humberto...
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
Click2Houston.com
Woman in her 70s fatally struck by driver in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck in southwest Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened in the 6700 block of Boone Road around 9:28 p.m. According to investigators, an elderly woman in her 70′s...
Click2Houston.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
