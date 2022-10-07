ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Spring Branch, TX
Houston, TX
Spring, TX
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor's home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
Suspect Arrest For Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 9, 2022 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19400 block of Whitewood Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, the deputy made contact with the driver and identified him as Jelani Olukoaga. Further investigation revealed he was in possession...
Man shot multiple times in southwest Houston Sunday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Police are searching for the killer after a man was killed in a shooting over the weekend. HPD said that units responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night in the 12800 block of Dunlap St.. When they arrived, officers located a man shot multiple times in the drivers seat of a car. Houston fire responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Burglary of a Building

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Property and Financial Crimes need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Burglary of a Building. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an unknown suspect burglarized a building located in the 100 block of Berry...
Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. "He was...
HOUSTON, TX

