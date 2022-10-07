ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Where’s my California stimulus check?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuq5k_0iPxe1Jt00

Update: Twitter users reporting checks are hitting bank accounts

The day has finally come.

After months of anticipation, the Middle Class Tax Refund – also known as inflation relief payments – are being sent out directly to California residents starting Friday.

State legislators approved the plan to send direct payments to an estimated 23 million Californians back in June. Since then, the state’s Franchise Tax Bureau has slowly released information about who qualifies, how much each recipient qualifies for, and when the batches of payments will go out.

California inflation relief checks go out Friday: Here’s who gets paid first

If you haven’t been following the updates closely, let’s get you up to speed.

Do I qualify?

In order to receive an inflation relief payment, you must have:

  • Been a California resident for most of 2020 and are a resident now
  • Filed your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021
  • Made less than $250,001 in 2020 as an individual or less than $500,001 as a joint filer

That’s the short version, but we lay out the requirements in more detail here .

How much will I get?

Payments can be as small as $200 or as large as $1,050 . How much you receive depends on three factors: your income, your tax filing status, and whether or not you have dependents.

We break down each scenario in the chart below. First, find your tax filing status (individual, filing jointly, etc.), then determine the appropriate row for your income and the appropriate column for your dependent status.

How much will you get? Inflation relief checks coming soon

Individual tax filers

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$75,000 or less $350 $700
$75,001 to $125,000 $250 $500
$125,001 to $250,000 $200 $400

Joint tax filers

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$150,000 or less $700 $1,050
$150,001 to $250,000 $500 $750
$250,001 to $500,000 $400 $600

Head of household or surviving spouse

Gross income on 2020 taxes Without dependent With at least 1 dependent
$150,000 or less $350 $700
$150,001 to $250,000 $250 $500
$250,001 to $500,000 $200 $400

How will I get paid?

The state is sending out payments in two ways: direct deposit and debit card in the mail .

If you filed your 2020 taxes electronically and you received a tax refund by direct deposit, then you can expect to receive your Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit as well, the Franchise Tax Board said.

Pretty much everyone else will be getting a debit card, the agency said. (We outline the criteria in greater detail here .)

When will I get my payment? Who gets paid first?

The state is sending out the payments in waves. When you get paid depends on the method with which you’re getting paid (see section above).

The earliest direct deposits will go out Friday, Oct. 7 , to people who received a Golden State Stimulus (GSS) payment last year by direct deposit. (The Golden State Stimulus program sent money directly to low-income state residents with GSS I, and then to people earning less than $75,000 with GSS II.)

The last payments should be sent out by Jan. 15, 2023, at the latest, according to the Franchise Tax Board.

Use the chart below to see when you can expect your payment:

Payment date Payment type Recipients
Oct. 7 – Oct. 25, 2022 Direct deposit Received Golden State Stimulus (I or II) by direct deposit
Oct. 28 – Nov. 14, 2022 Direct deposit Received 2020 state tax refund by direct deposit, but didn’t get GSS
Oct. 25 – Dec. 10, 2022 Debit card Received Golden State Stimulus by debit card
By Jan. 15, 2023 Debit card Taxpayers who don’t fall into above categories

What if my income has changed?

A lot can change in two years. What if you make significantly less now than you did in 2020? Could you qualify for a larger payment?

“No,” the California Franchise Tax Board tells Nexstar . “The Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) legislation requires eligibility to be based on a complete filed 2020 California state income tax return.”

That means regardless of any change in income – lower or higher – you’re locked into receiving the payment size that corresponds with your 2020 income. There is no way to appeal the Franchise Tax Board for an exception.

California Inflation Relief Checks: State adds new group to eligible recipients

What if I live off of social security or disability income? Do I qualify?

With the Golden State Stimulus payments in 2021, people whose sole source of income was public assistance were not eligible for a payment, because their tax forms showed $0 of California Adjusted Gross Income (or CA AGI). Californians needed between $1 and $75,000 of income to qualify for the Golden State Stimulus.

However, with the Middle Class Tax Refund this year, even people who reported $0 of AGI on their 2020 taxes qualify for a payment.

An individual who relies exclusively on social security or disability as their income, and therefore had a CA AGI or $0 in 2020, will receive $350 if they do not claim a dependent, or $700 if they have at least one dependent, according to the Franchise Tax Bureau.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Airbnb announces Halloween party crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Airbnb has rolled out new technology on their website that will make it harder for renters to get away with throwing a large party during Halloween. Airbnb first started cracking down on large gatherings at short term rentals in 2020. At that time, it was a public health concern during the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Adjusted Gross Income#Stimulus Bill#My California#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Californians#Franchise Tax Bureau
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Early voting begins in San Francisco Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The election may be a month away, but voting is already underway in many parts of California, including San Francisco. Thirty-four ballot boxes have been placed throughout the city. The boxes are for voters who have received mail-in ballots to begin dropping off, starting on Tuesday and running all the way […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
KRON4 News

Gig workers to announce new union at Uber’s SF HQ

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Delivery workers and other gig workers across California “will descend on Uber’s headquarters in Mission Bay on Wednesday and announce the formation of a statewide union.” The founders of the union, called the California Gig Workers Union, said their conditions have not improved since Proposition 22 was passed by California voters […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Pastor Chastises Gov. Newsom for Bible Verse on Abortion Billboards

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just paid for another billboard touting California’s abortion laws – the latest in Austin, Texas features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words “Need an abortion? California is ready to help,” Fox7Austin reported Sunday. Newsom’s billboard also features California’s dedicated abortion website, abortion.ca.gov, as well as a Bible verse quoting Mark 12:31, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commitment than these.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has a great midyear, but our spring […]
ANOKA, MN
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy