Smithfield, NC

jocoreport.com

See It Live! At The Clayton Center

CLAYTON – The Clayton Center announces its 2022-23 series of concert and comedy shows featuring some of the finest musicians, singer-songwriters and comedians on tour today. The historic auditorium located in downtown Clayton opens its 20th season with country and folk music legends and longtime friends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss on Friday, Oct. 14. The pair join forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage in their new show, Together at Last.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
RALEIGH, NC
City
Smithfield, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Star, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
RALEIGH, NC
Person
Richard Burton
Person
Ava Gardner
Person
Burt Lancaster
Person
Roy Bean
Person
Paul Newman
People

North Carolina State Fair's 40 New Foods Include Rattlesnake Corn Dog and Pickle Pizza

The lineup features a slew of out-of-the-box dishes for fairgoers to try This year's North Carolina State Fair is slated to serve up some unexpected dishes. The event, which takes place in Raleigh from Oct. 13 to 23, includes an array of fried food classics with a twist. One of the most jaw-dropping additions is the Rattlesnake Corn Dog, which consists of battered rattlesnake sausage on a stick, per the release. The deep fried creation is topped with avocado sauce. The vendor dishing out the out-of-the-box offering, The...
RALEIGH, NC
fsuthevoice.com

Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Goldsboro, NC USA

I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

4 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said. Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Authorities responded […]
KINSTON, NC

