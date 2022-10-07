Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: "To Surpass Mayweather's Career Takes A lot, I Think Shakur Has The Ability"
Before officially inking his name on the dotted line with his promotional company, Bob Arum knew there was something intrinsically special about Shakur Stevenson. Five years later, three world titles, and a sparkling undefeated record - and Arum was ostensibly proven right. Having watched the former Olympic silver medalist up close and personal on countless occasions, Arum begins to gush over Stevenson’s otherworldly skillset.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul wants to end Floyd Mayweather’s perfect boxing record but ‘Money’ too scared to risk it
Undefeated boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears content to close out the final chapter of his hall-of-fame boxing career with an international world tour that consists of warm bodies getting pieced up for the delight of casual fight fans. But if the aging Mayweather, 45, is still light years ahead...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
WWE・
Hasbulla To Corner Islam Makhachev In Title Fight Against Charles Oliveira At UFC 280
Hasbulla will be joining Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280. The internet star is expected to appear in more UFC events. It’s safe to say Islam Makhachev is not lacking the support he needed heading into his first title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Apart from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov will also be in his corner during the biggest fight of his MMA career.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores multiple knockdowns, wins trilogy fight with Badr Hari | GLORY ‘Collision 4’
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger and K-1 world champion Alistair Overeem made his return to the kickboxing ring for a trilogy bout with Badr Hari earlier today (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) at GLORY ‘Collision 4’ live on GLORY’s exclusive fight website from inside GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands.
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, channel guide
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, and channel guide. At UFC Vegas 62, UFC flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will face off at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for one of the most prominent women’s MMA showdowns of 2022. This action-packed...
Alexander Volkanovski to serve as back-up fighter for Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev’s UFC title bout
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has said he will serve as the back-up fighter for the main event of UFC 280, which is set to see Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev clash for the vacant lightweight title.Volkanovski, considered by many to be the UFC’s pound-for-pound king, has expressed a desire this year to move up a weight class in a bid to become a dual-weight champion. The Australian may get his chance on 22 October, if either Oliveira or Makhachev is unable to compete in Abu Dhabi.“It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title! See...
MMA Fighting
Yan Xiaonan recalls constantly fighting with boys growing up in China: ‘I was a very naughty girl’
Even from a young age, Yan Xiaonan was always destined to be a fighter. The Chinese strawweight recently scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 61, halting a two-fight losing streak with a hard-fought majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in her first UFC main event. The result was exactly what Xiaonan needed with her back against the wall — a statement-making performance to reestablish herself as a contender in the 115-pound division. And it wasn’t the first time Xiaonan responded to adversity with resolve, as she revealed this week on The MMA Hour with a story of her childhood.
Julian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)
BKFC veteran Julian Lane suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Vlad Tuinov at this weekend’s Pravda FC boxing event. Lane (12-10-1 MMA, 4-7 BKFC), who is well known for his antics as a cast member on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter, squared off with kickboxing veteran Tuinov in Friday’s Pravda FC co-headliner in Russia.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 targeted for return to Perth, Australia in February
The UFC is targeting a return to Australia in early 2023, with things expected to be made official this week. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC 284 is expected to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11. Perth Now was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski reveals he will serve as backup to UFC 280 main event after getting cleared to return from injury
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski got some great news about his injured hand and now he’s made him available for a potentially huge opportunity. On Monday, Volkanovski revealed that his doctor has cleared him to return to action after suffering a hand injury in his five-round decision win over Max Holloway in July. As a result, Volkanovski will now fly to Abu Dhabi where he will serve as the official backup for the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, which serves as the main event.
Glory Collision 4 Results: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari (Video)
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will have their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event. The fight card takes place live at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo
Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
MMA Fighting
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando co-main event
Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are keeping the upper tier of the heavyweight division moving. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Tuivasa (15-4) and Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tuivasa is currently ranked No. 5 at heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Pavlovich holds the No. 7 spot.
mmanews.com
Archives: Bisping: “What Self-Respecting Man Asks MGK For A Pic?” (2021)
On this day one year ago, Michael Bisping reacted to Conor McGregor‘s altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs. Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor have had their share of back-and-forths at this point, most recently just in the past week alone. However, McGregor was sure to squash the beef and disclose that he was “just acting” in the latest public banter between the two.
MMA Fighting
Frank Mir wants retirement fight on card headlined by daughter Bella
Frank Mir wishes for his final fight card to be a family affair. The former UFC heavyweight champion announced on the Fight Night Flashbacks podcast that he has plans to book a retirement bout in 2023, specifically that it take place on an event headlined by his daughter Bella, an undefeated MMA fighter.
MMA Fighting
Pride Never Die: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pride FC with 25 of its best moments, part 2
Twenty-five years ago this week, the MMA landscape changed forever when Pride FC held its inaugural event, Pride 1 in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 1997. Conceived originally as a promotional outlet for professional wrestler Nobuhiko Takada to fight Rickson Gracie, Pride 1 brought 47,000 fans to the Tokyo Dome and became an instant success in Japan. More events quickly followed, with Pride launching their first Grand Prix event in 2000, which was won by former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman. In no time, Pride established itself as one of the premier MMA organizations in the world.
