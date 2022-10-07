UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has said he will serve as the back-up fighter for the main event of UFC 280, which is set to see Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev clash for the vacant lightweight title.Volkanovski, considered by many to be the UFC’s pound-for-pound king, has expressed a desire this year to move up a weight class in a bid to become a dual-weight champion. The Australian may get his chance on 22 October, if either Oliveira or Makhachev is unable to compete in Abu Dhabi.“It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title! See...

UFC ・ 7 HOURS AGO