Jamestown, RI

Turnto10.com

Housing complex evacuated after car hits gas main in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of an Attleboro housing complex were evacuated on Monday after a vehicle hit a natural gas main. The Attleboro Fire Department said there was a high-pressure leak on Hillside Avenue because of the crash, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m. A nearby complex,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Jamestown, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, RI
ABC6.com

Tractor trailer crashes into woods

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Traffic was disrupted on Route 146 North Sunday evening after a tractor trailer went into the woods. The crash happened at the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. According to State Police, the tractor trailer went off the road and over a guardrail around 5:30 p.m....
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Central Nurseries

It's now fall, and that means its the best time to plant your garden. Central Nurseries, located in Johnston, has everything you need for your garden: from flowers and trees; fountains and pottery; and all the necessary equipment to create the perfect oasis in your yard. They even have an...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Person airlifted to hospital after crash in Lakeville

(WJAR) — A crash in Lakeville sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the area of Crooked Lane. First responders reported that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and used the...
LAKEVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Man shot to death in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Monday that a man was fatally shot in Fall River. Police said they were called to Rodman Street for a report of an altercation and shooting just after midnight Sunday. They found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. He...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade

WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in

(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

RIPTA cancels morning routes on Tuesday that serve Providence schools

(WJAR) — On Tuesday the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again canceled morning routes that serve some Providence high schools. This is the fourth service disruption to these routes in a matter of weeks. Five high schools are affected by this disruption: Central High School, Classical High School, Hope...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

26-year-old stabbed in Woonsocket, suspect in custody

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Woonsocket Sunday night. Police responding to Fairmount Street learned that a 26-year-old man was stabbed by a juvenile. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The suspect was later arrested by Lincoln police but has not been charged at this time. This is a breaking […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
WTNH

Norwich man brought to hospital after fiery car crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole. The accident happened at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been identified. After crashing into the pole, the car came to rest with downed wires […]
NORWICH, CT

