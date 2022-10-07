Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
1 taken to hospital after Lincoln fire
Crews responded to a multi-family home on School Street just before 6 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Housing complex evacuated after car hits gas main in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of an Attleboro housing complex were evacuated on Monday after a vehicle hit a natural gas main. The Attleboro Fire Department said there was a high-pressure leak on Hillside Avenue because of the crash, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m. A nearby complex,...
Turnto10.com
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
Turnto10.com
House fire in Coventry may have started in fireplace, officials say
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A house fire in Coventry on Sunday night may have started in the living room fireplace, Western Coventry Fire District officials said. Crews were first called to the Weaver Hill Road home at about 6:30 p.m. and were on scene for hours. The house was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer crashes into woods
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Traffic was disrupted on Route 146 North Sunday evening after a tractor trailer went into the woods. The crash happened at the Branch Avenue exit in Providence. According to State Police, the tractor trailer went off the road and over a guardrail around 5:30 p.m....
Fire breaks out at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
Turnto10.com
Central Nurseries
It's now fall, and that means its the best time to plant your garden. Central Nurseries, located in Johnston, has everything you need for your garden: from flowers and trees; fountains and pottery; and all the necessary equipment to create the perfect oasis in your yard. They even have an...
Turnto10.com
Person airlifted to hospital after crash in Lakeville
(WJAR) — A crash in Lakeville sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the area of Crooked Lane. First responders reported that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and used the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Man shot to death in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Monday that a man was fatally shot in Fall River. Police said they were called to Rodman Street for a report of an altercation and shooting just after midnight Sunday. They found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. He...
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
Turnto10.com
Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in
(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
ABC6.com
7 injured after trolley overturns in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Seven people were injured after a trolley overturned in Portsmouth over the weekend. Portsmouth Fire said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at a private event. There was a total of six mutual aid rescues on scene, including two from Middletown, two from Bristol,...
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
Coventry man charged after shooting at deer in backyard
The DEM said environmental officers received a report from a homeowner in Coventry, who heard two gun shots and had a deer die on their property.
Turnto10.com
RIPTA cancels morning routes on Tuesday that serve Providence schools
(WJAR) — On Tuesday the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority again canceled morning routes that serve some Providence high schools. This is the fourth service disruption to these routes in a matter of weeks. Five high schools are affected by this disruption: Central High School, Classical High School, Hope...
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
26-year-old stabbed in Woonsocket, suspect in custody
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Woonsocket Sunday night. Police responding to Fairmount Street learned that a 26-year-old man was stabbed by a juvenile. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The suspect was later arrested by Lincoln police but has not been charged at this time. This is a breaking […]
Norwich man brought to hospital after fiery car crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole. The accident happened at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been identified. After crashing into the pole, the car came to rest with downed wires […]
Comments / 0