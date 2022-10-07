On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO