wbiw.com
Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project
INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
wbiw.com
ISP Sellersburg Post investigating police-involved shooting at Clarksville Walmart
CLARKSVILLE – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg Post began investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred inside the Clarksville Walmart late Monday night. Detective Matt Busick said the preliminary investigation reveals that around 11:15 p.m. Monday, store employees notified officers from the...
WLKY.com
ISP: Man with machete shot, killed by Clarksville police at Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for...
wbiw.com
Road closure planned for State Road 54 in Linton
GREENE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 54 in Linton. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 12, contractors will close State Road 54 in Linton near Parkview Motors. This closure will allow crews to perform a box culvert replacement. The closure will last 24 hours a day. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
mymixfm.com
Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said the school held a prayer circle at the high school football field Monday morning.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
Man with machete at southern Indiana Walmart shot, killed by police officer
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead after he reportedly charged at officers with a machete at a southern Indiana Walmart and a Clarksville Police officer shot and killed him. Corydon, Indiana man, Daniel Scott, was walking around the Clarksville Walmart on Veterans Parkway after close at 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 10, according to officials.
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle crash
A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck
GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
wbiw.com
Martinsville man killed in ORV accident Saturday night
MARTINSVILLE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Saturday night. At approximately 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Wilber Road for an ORV accident involving serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that Jacob Mayes, 30, of Martinsville,...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after reports of a reckless driver on State Road 37
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers were alerted about a reckless driver in a gray Dodge diesel pickup pulling a “hot rod” on a trailer traveling north on State Road 37 at 29th Street. Callers reported the driver was running vehicles...
WANE-TV
Decatur County man arrested for reportedly damaging judge’s truck
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A Decatur County man faces felony intimidation charges after being Indiana State Police (ISP) say he reportedly intentionally caused damage to a county judge’s vehicle. The Greensburg Police Department (GPD) originally began an investigation Aug. 19 when the judge told police his car was...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust
On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
witzamfm.com
Man Arrested after hit and run accident
Jasper- A Jeffersonville man is in the Dubois County Security center after an accident Sunday. Jasper Police officials say officers responded to a hit and run accident at 42nd street and Baden Strasse. When they arrived, they were notified the suspect, Levi Jones, was stopped at the intersection of 42nd street and Wilhelm Strasse.
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
WTHI
Teen dead after early morning car accident
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- A 16-year-old male is dead following a car accident early Sunday morning. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened in the area of South State Road 45, just about one-half mile south of Interstate 69. Deputies said the teen left the east side of...
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
