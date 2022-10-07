Read full article on original website
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Regrets Performing 'Pookie' Diss During Jeezy Verzuz
Atlanta, GA – Gucci Mane and Jeezy faced off in one of the most-watched Verzuz battles in November 2020. Nearly two years later, Guwop has expressed regret over performing “Truth,” a diss track aimed at Jeezy’s deceased associate Pookie Loc. Speaking with Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson...
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix
Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
howafrica.com
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Will Migos Ever Get Back Together? Quavo and Takeoff Break Silence
Quavo and Takeoff have released their first album after Migos split in May 2022, and Quavo has said, "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo."
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Addresses Claims Lil Wayne Stole His Style
Juelz Santana has defended his friend and collaborator Lil Wayne against those who still claim he stole Dipset’s style in the mid 2000s. During a recent Twitter Spaces celebrating Weezy’s 40th birthday and hosted by Hip Hop journalist Rob Markman, the Harlem native addressed the critics who believe Lil Wayne was a swagger jacker. According to Juelz, Weezy is simply a student of the game.
Mannie Fresh On The Future Of Hip-Hop: “We Just Got To Change The Rules”
For a blazing Friday afternoon in Louisiana, Mannie Fresh is cool, calm, and collected. Escaping the sun to an air-conditioned media trailer, the 53-year-old musician is home for the 2022 Red Bull Street Kings brass band battle. Visibly cheerful, he describes the soundtrack he starts his days with. “I’m old school. I got to listen to Marvin Gaye to get my day started,” he shares with VIBE. “I got to listen to Minnie Riperton to really get my day going. Even if I’m doing rap, that’s my lock-in music to get me started. It’s going to start out with some old-school...
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
thesource.com
Offcheat Trends after Takeoff and Quavo Release New Song ‘Messy’
Last night Take-Off and Quavo, formerly of the rap group Migos, released their debut album as a duo, “Only Built for Infinity Links”and twitter was on fire. Offcheat began to trend after Take-Off and Quavo released their new song ‘Messy’. Not too long after the album...
