For a blazing Friday afternoon in Louisiana, Mannie Fresh is cool, calm, and collected. Escaping the sun to an air-conditioned media trailer, the 53-year-old musician is home for the 2022 Red Bull Street Kings brass band battle. Visibly cheerful, he describes the soundtrack he starts his days with. “I’m old school. I got to listen to Marvin Gaye to get my day started,” he shares with VIBE. “I got to listen to Minnie Riperton to really get my day going. Even if I’m doing rap, that’s my lock-in music to get me started. It’s going to start out with some old-school...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO