L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez on Monday resigned her position following accusations she made racist comments in a conversation with three other city leaders. Audio of the conversation — which also included Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera — was first posted on Reddit several days ago by a user who has since been suspended, according to the Los Angeles Times, which posted the audio on its own site Sunday. It’s unclear who recorded the conversation, which is said to have taken place in October 2021.More from The Hollywood...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO