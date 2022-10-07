Read full article on original website
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin released to house arrest, talks deportation
NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin’s case became the basis for the series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
Feds charge S.F. dad, son with fraud in alleged COVID relief scam
A San Francisco father and son are facing federal conspiracy and fraud charges after allegedly obtaining a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan and raising nearly $15 million from investors to fund an artificial intelligence company. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Santos Rene Soto, 59, and Santos Moises Soto III, 39, with 11 felonies after the pair misrepresented the success of the company — first as an AI assistant for clothing retailers, then as the creator of a wearable device that used artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 —...
Teacher Couple Suspected in $100 Million de Kooning Theft May Have Stolen More Art
On Friday, Woman-Ochre, a $100 million abstract-expressionist painting by master Willem de Kooning, will go on view at the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art nearly four decades after it was stolen from the same building—and five years after it was mysteriously discovered in a New Mexico house belonging to two retired public school teachers. In tandem with the museum show, new FBI documents related to the 1985 theft—which was carried out by a man and a woman but for which no one has ever been charged—have been released, revealing further insights into the lives of Rita and Jerry Alter,...
Alleged $100M California Brink's jewelry heist highlights history of costly schemes: 'Destroyed'
As investigators mark three months since a Brink's truck was robbed of up to over $100 million in jewelry, Fox News Digital examines some of the most famous heists in history.
First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law
The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
coingeek.com
Middle East, North Africa record the highest growth in virtual assets adoption in 2022: Chainalysis
The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) have had a stellar 2022 in terms of digital asset adoption compared to other world regions, says a Chainalysis report. The report notes that the region processed digital asset trade worth nearly $600 million in a 12-month window. The amount marked a 48%...
coingeek.com
Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report
Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
She Used Psychics to Con Her Widowed 82-Year-Old Mother Out of Her Wealth
If anyone were to ask what the most painful thing to happen to a parent is, without a doubt, the answer would be the loss of a child. However, when a Brazillian 82-year-old Genevieve Boghici, a wealthy widow, was approached by a psychic who told her that her daughter faced imminent death, the poor woman was trapped in a cycle of deceit that cost her $142 million.
coingeek.com
SWIFT makes significant progress in CBDC experiments, poised to flip cross-border payments
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has confirmed that its experiments with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have yielded positive results. The international banking network noted that two experiments conducted in recent months proved that it was possible to move CBDCs on existing financial infrastructure. The first experiment...
