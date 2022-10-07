ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin released to house arrest, talks deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin’s case became the basis for the series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Francisco Examiner

Feds charge S.F. dad, son with fraud in alleged COVID relief scam

A San Francisco father and son are facing federal conspiracy and fraud charges after allegedly obtaining a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan and raising nearly $15 million from investors to fund an artificial intelligence company. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Santos Rene Soto, 59, and Santos Moises Soto III, 39, with 11 felonies after the pair misrepresented the success of the company — first as an AI assistant for clothing retailers, then as the creator of a wearable device that used artificial intelligence to detect COVID-19 —...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Teacher Couple Suspected in $100 Million de Kooning Theft May Have Stolen More Art

On Friday, Woman-Ochre, a $100 million abstract-expressionist painting by master Willem de Kooning, will go on view at the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art nearly four decades after it was stolen from the same building—and five years after it was mysteriously discovered in a New Mexico house belonging to two retired public school teachers. In tandem with the museum show, new FBI documents related to the 1985 theft—which was carried out by a man and a woman but for which no one has ever been charged—have been released, revealing further insights into the lives of Rita and Jerry Alter,...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
AFP

First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law

The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
coingeek.com

Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report

Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jax Hudur

She Used Psychics to Con Her Widowed 82-Year-Old Mother Out of Her Wealth

If anyone were to ask what the most painful thing to happen to a parent is, without a doubt, the answer would be the loss of a child. However, when a Brazillian 82-year-old Genevieve Boghici, a wealthy widow, was approached by a psychic who told her that her daughter faced imminent death, the poor woman was trapped in a cycle of deceit that cost her $142 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Bitcoin Core#Web3#Terra S Head#General Affairs#Luna#Ust#The Crypto Crime Cartel
coingeek.com

SWIFT makes significant progress in CBDC experiments, poised to flip cross-border payments

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has confirmed that its experiments with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have yielded positive results. The international banking network noted that two experiments conducted in recent months proved that it was possible to move CBDCs on existing financial infrastructure. The first experiment...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy