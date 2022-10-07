ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Just the Facts

Facts: Just the Facts is an occasional feature of SMDP highlighting a fact about the City of Santa Monica. The city is the 85th largest in California with a 2020 population of 93,744.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council Candidate: Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein

All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. SMMUSD has failed to solve the water/mold issue at SMASH/Muir for...
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Revised plan for 13,000 new housing units heads to council

Following a months-long saga, Santa Monica City Council is on track to approve and adopt a revised version of the city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element at the upcoming Oct. 11 meeting. All cities in California are mandated to produce a housing plan once every ten years that outlines development...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant, applications due January 6, 2023

The Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument (VJAMM) Committee and the Manzanar Committee announce the Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant for 2023. Maeda, who passed on September 10, 2020, at the age of 94, inspired the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee on which he served as a charter member. Arnold proved to be a willing and articulate public speaker, and invaluable fundraiser. The VJAMM Committee dedicated the VJAMM on April 27, 2017, on the northwest corner of Venice and Lincoln Boulevards, in Venice, California. This marks the spot where some 1,000 persons of Japanese ancestry forcibly removed from Venice, Santa Monica, and Malibu, lined up with only what they could carry, for their day-long bus ride to the American concentration camp at Manzanar. Maeda remembered that day in his quote engraved on the monument:
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Santa Monica Daily Press

School Board Candidate: Stacy Rouse

All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. SMMUSD has failed to solve the water/mold issue at SMASH/Muir for...
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Muir/SMASH reopening becomes SMMUSD campaign issue

Plans to reopen the shuttered Muir/SMASH campus are on pace to have students return for the 2024 school year but some parents are raising doubts over the future of the school site. Several dozen parents, students and other community members gathered outside the district headquarters to demand transparency and accountability...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Food Bank’s Hunger Walk returns to raise $100,000

Westside Food Bank’s (WSFB) Annual 5K Hunger Walk is returning to Santa Monica in person this weekend for the first time in two years. The event’s goal is to raise over $100,000 to fund the programs which provide hundreds of thousands of meals to individuals and families on the Westside.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Community Open House and Resource Fair Features Over 25 Local Service Providers

On Wednesday, October 12, from 5:30 to 7: p.m., the City of Santa Monica and Community Corporation of Santa Monica will present the free annual Virginia Avenue Park Open House and Resource Fair. Participants are invited to connect with local services providers and learn more about their offerings, including childcare access, meal delivery for seniors, mental health services, music education, hospitality employment training, and other services.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Economy#Homelessness#Politics Local#Election Local
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble to Perform Live Concert October 16

The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, October 16, at 4 p.m. in the East Wing Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under the baton of Frederick Keith Fiddmont,...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy