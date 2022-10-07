Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A LandslideThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Just the Facts
Facts: Just the Facts is an occasional feature of SMDP highlighting a fact about the City of Santa Monica. The city is the 85th largest in California with a 2020 population of 93,744.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council Candidate: Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein
All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. SMMUSD has failed to solve the water/mold issue at SMASH/Muir for...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Revised plan for 13,000 new housing units heads to council
Following a months-long saga, Santa Monica City Council is on track to approve and adopt a revised version of the city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element at the upcoming Oct. 11 meeting. All cities in California are mandated to produce a housing plan once every ten years that outlines development...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant, applications due January 6, 2023
The Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument (VJAMM) Committee and the Manzanar Committee announce the Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant for 2023. Maeda, who passed on September 10, 2020, at the age of 94, inspired the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee on which he served as a charter member. Arnold proved to be a willing and articulate public speaker, and invaluable fundraiser. The VJAMM Committee dedicated the VJAMM on April 27, 2017, on the northwest corner of Venice and Lincoln Boulevards, in Venice, California. This marks the spot where some 1,000 persons of Japanese ancestry forcibly removed from Venice, Santa Monica, and Malibu, lined up with only what they could carry, for their day-long bus ride to the American concentration camp at Manzanar. Maeda remembered that day in his quote engraved on the monument:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica Daily Press
School Board Candidate: Stacy Rouse
All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. SMMUSD has failed to solve the water/mold issue at SMASH/Muir for...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Muir/SMASH reopening becomes SMMUSD campaign issue
Plans to reopen the shuttered Muir/SMASH campus are on pace to have students return for the 2024 school year but some parents are raising doubts over the future of the school site. Several dozen parents, students and other community members gathered outside the district headquarters to demand transparency and accountability...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Food Bank’s Hunger Walk returns to raise $100,000
Westside Food Bank’s (WSFB) Annual 5K Hunger Walk is returning to Santa Monica in person this weekend for the first time in two years. The event’s goal is to raise over $100,000 to fund the programs which provide hundreds of thousands of meals to individuals and families on the Westside.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Community Open House and Resource Fair Features Over 25 Local Service Providers
On Wednesday, October 12, from 5:30 to 7: p.m., the City of Santa Monica and Community Corporation of Santa Monica will present the free annual Virginia Avenue Park Open House and Resource Fair. Participants are invited to connect with local services providers and learn more about their offerings, including childcare access, meal delivery for seniors, mental health services, music education, hospitality employment training, and other services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble to Perform Live Concert October 16
The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, October 16, at 4 p.m. in the East Wing Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under the baton of Frederick Keith Fiddmont,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
James ‘Jimmy’ Cooley, who survived terrible burn accident as a child, dies at age 62
James ‘Jimmy’ Cooley did not have an easy life but despite years of physical pain and accompanying emotional trauma, he is being remembered by his family for the deep love he shared with them before his recent death. In 1972, Cooley was a fifth-grade student at McKinley Elementary...
Comments / 0