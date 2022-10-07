The Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument (VJAMM) Committee and the Manzanar Committee announce the Third Annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant for 2023. Maeda, who passed on September 10, 2020, at the age of 94, inspired the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee on which he served as a charter member. Arnold proved to be a willing and articulate public speaker, and invaluable fundraiser. The VJAMM Committee dedicated the VJAMM on April 27, 2017, on the northwest corner of Venice and Lincoln Boulevards, in Venice, California. This marks the spot where some 1,000 persons of Japanese ancestry forcibly removed from Venice, Santa Monica, and Malibu, lined up with only what they could carry, for their day-long bus ride to the American concentration camp at Manzanar. Maeda remembered that day in his quote engraved on the monument:

